Anthony Beauvillier on being traded from Islanders: ‘It definitely sucks saying goodbye to everyone’

Anthony Beauvillier was left to wrestle with the realities that come with being traded after the New York Islanders — the team he played nearly seven years for after getting drafted 28th overall in 2015 — shipped him to the Vancouver Canucks as a part of the Bo Horvat deal.

“Definitely some mixed emotions here,” Beauvillier said during his introductory press conference with the Canucks on Tuesday. “Tough to leave the Islanders but at the same time, I’m very excited to join the Canucks.”

The 25-year-old ultimately did not pan out as an originally-projected top-six winger in New York. While showing initial promise of being a perennial 20-to-25-goal-scorer after posting an 82-game average of 22 goals from 2017-2021, Beauvillier scored just 12 goals last season and had nine through 49 games in 2022-23.

“I feel like I can find another level,” Beauvillier said. “I can do that in Vancouver.”

Regardless of an inconsistent scoring record, Beauvillier has still etched his name into Islanders lore. He was a key contributor to the organization’s back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup semifinals where he most famously scored the overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2021 semis at Nassau Coliseum against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It proved to be the last goal ever scored at the Islanders’ former home. In total, he scored 102 regular-season goals with the Islanders — one of 33 skaters in franchise history to reach that mark.

“I’ve been through a lot with these guys, especially in the playoffs,” Beauvillier said. “That’s what you remember the most… It’s very emotional and sad to leave these guys but at the same time, very excited on the other hand. You don’t want to beat yourself up too much because there’s something exciting ahead. But it definitely sucks saying goodbye to everyone.”

His most well-documented friendship was with Islanders star center Mathew Barzal, a Vancouver native who already joked to Beauvillier that he could use his old childhood bedroom at his parent’s house while he settles into his new town.

“It was cool going through a lot with him,” Beauvillier said. “It’s been a hell of a ride with him and he’s going to stay one of my best friends forever.”

Conveniently enough, Beauvillier won’t have to wait long to see his old friends. The Canucks are scheduled to play the Islanders at UBS Arena on Feb. 9.

“It definitely will be something different getting dressed in the visitor’s locker room but it’s something I haven’t wrapped my head around yet,” Beauvillier said. “But it’ll definitely be a weird feeling playing on the other side of the ice.”

For more on the Islanders and Anthony Beauvillier, visit AMNY.com