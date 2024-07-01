Patrick Roy a ‘big reason’ why Anthony Duclair decided to sign with Islanders

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anthony Duclair did not know much about the New York Islanders as an organization or the area that he will now call home for the next four years. But when it came down to signing for a new team, the 28-year-old winger focused on one thing and one thing only before making his decision: Patrick Roy.

The Islanders’ head coach was “a big reason,” why Duclair opted to sign a four-year, $14 million deal during the opening day of NHL free agency on Monday.

“He gave me a call this morning, told me that he wanted me, and when a coach tells you he wants to for the team, it’s hard to say no,” Duclair said on Monday evening. “Especially when it’s Pat and someone who I have a tremendous amount of respect for. I know him very well and his family very well.”

Duclair has known Roy since he was 16 years old when he played for him with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. They spent two seasons together where Duclair continued to make strides toward the NHL; he was drafted in the third round in 2013 by the New York Rangers.

“I think it was a great fit in that perspective. This happened pretty quick,” Duclair said. “Most of it was [Monday] morning. To be honest, after I got off the phone with Patrick and seeing how much he wanted me and how much he expressed a desire to be on the Island, it was too hard to turn down.”

The Islanders will be Duclair’s ninth team in 11 NHL seasons, though he finally has the potential to lay his roots down with a single organization for an extended period of time. In the last year alone dating back to the end of the 2022-23 season, he played for three teams (Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Tampa Bay Lightning).

“I’ve moved around the past couple of years and at this stage of my career and my life, I just wanted a little bit more stability,” Duclair said. “I’m trying to find a home for a little bit and I’m glad [Islanders president Lou Lamoriello] gave me that vote of confidence. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Early prognostications suggest that when Duclair does get started, he’ll slot in on the first line alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. It creates the promise of a complete, top-tier attacking trio, which is something the Islanders have lacked for some time. Duclair scored 24 goals last season with the Sharks and Lightning in what was his first full season back after suffering an Achilles injury that limited him to 20 games in 2022-23. He scored 31 goals the year before that with the Panthers.

“Those are two exceptional players,” Duclair said. “I’m looking forward to joining this forward group and whoever I’m playing with, I think I’ll be in good hands.”

