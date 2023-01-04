Anthony Hudson named head coach of USMNT for January camp amid Gregg Berhalter controversy

US Soccer announced on Wednesday that Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach of the men’s national team (USMNT) at its January camp in Carson, CA this month, which ends with friendly matches against Serbia and Colombia.

The appointment comes one day after it came to light that former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter — who steered the team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup last month in Qatar — had kicked his wife during a 1991 argument.

It prompted one of two investigations launched by US Soccer — one into Berhalter and another into the men’s national team program to investigate “potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization.”

Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31 and US Soccer in its statement from Tuesday said that a decision on who would lead the January camp would be made in the “coming days.” Though it’s a hurried decision considering Berhalter and the USMNT were bounced from the World Cup against the Netherlands on Dec. 3.

“In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration,” US Soccer’s statement read on Wednesday. “The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract.”

Hudson most recently served as an assistant for USMNT under Berhalter, which was the latest stop of a coaching career that began in 2008 and included managerial roles with the Bahrain and New Zealand national teams.

His staff at the January camp will be comprised of assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and Under-20 men’s youth national team head coach Mikey Varas.

