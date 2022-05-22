Sports betting guide: Could a Big Apple batter win the Home Run Crown?

The still-young MLB season has kicked off with a number of tremendous offensive performances from several big-swinging sluggers, including a few from the Big Apple’s two professional teams.

Collectively, the Yankees, who boast the best record in baseball, have seen the second-most home runs on the year with 56 — just 1 behind the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bronx Bombers splendid power-hitting stats have been largely propelled by Aaron Judge, who leads the MLB with 14 homers, as well as Giancarlo Stanton with 11, and Anthony Rizzo with 10.

In that category, the Mets roster sits below the league average of 37, as they’ve sent balls over the outfield fence just 34 times through 42 contests.

Still, fan-favorite Pete Alonso has hit 10 homers, which ties him with Rizzo and 2 other sluggers for 7th-most in the MLB.

New York baseball players are no strangers to finishing atop the home run leaderboard, as former Yankee Luke Voit won the honors during a shortened 2020 season with 22, and Alonso took home that acclaim in 2019 with 53 long balls.

Prior to those back-to-back Big Apple winners, Alex Rodriguez was the last New Yorker to lead the league in that power-hitting category, when he hit 54 homers in 2007. No Mets player, meanwhile, had ever won that title until Alonso’s breakout 2019 season.

Meanwhile, betting odds makers have taken notice of New York’s big hitters, and gamblers have the opportunity to put money on one of them to win the elusive Home Run Crown.

Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds for each New York batter with a chance finish the season with the most home runs:

Can’t miss betting offer from FanDuel Sportsbook:

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS$1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET $1,000!RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

Aaron Judge, +300

Judge, the 30-year-old Yankee slugger, currently leads the MLB with 14 homers, and his betting odds reflect the likelihood of him continuing that lead through the rest of the season. At +300 odds, gamblers would win $3 (plus their original money back) for every $1 wagered on FanDuel.

While his odds have the lowest payout, bettors should nonetheless seriously consider placing their faith (and money) and him — and feel good doing so. Eight of his 14 homers have come in the month of May, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down.

The slugger nearly had the first 3-home-run game of his career on May 17, but the abnormally-long left field fence in Baltimore kept one of his shots in play for a long double (the hit would have been a homer in any other ballpark).

And if Judge needed any other motivation to chance the crown, the power-hitter is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career after the season — and his performance this year could equal millions of dollars in future season on a new contract, in New York or elsewhere.

Pete Alsono, +950

The Mets star has provided a much-needed power hitter in the lineup in Queens, and he now boasts the 4th best odds to capture the Home Run Crown, behind Judge, Yordan Alvarez of the Astros (+480), and Mike Trout of the Angles (+850).

At +950 odds, bettors would see $9.50 winnings for every $1 wagered, making Alonso an intriguing option for those looking to see higher rewards than Judge, while still having a realistic chance at receiving a payout.

Six of Alsonso’s 10 homers have come in the month of May, including a 2-run walk-off bomb on May 19 to propell the team over the Cardinals.

Giancarlo Stanton, +1600

While his teammate Aaron Judge leads the league now, gamblers may be interested in the possibility of Stanton overtaking the MLB leaders by the end of the season — and, with $16 winnings for every $1 wagered on FanDuel, the risk may be worth the reward.

His 11 homers on the year puts him tied with 3 others for 3rd in the MLB, behind Judge and Alvarez. Like Judge and Rizzo (next on this list), Stanton has the added benefit of playing half his games in Yankee Stadium, which boasts the shortest right field in professional baseball, so the outfield dimensions won’t stand in his way.

He’ll also get his chances, as manager Aaron Boone has spoken quite highly of Stanton, lumping his recent performance in with Judge’s.

“When you have two elite players and they are playing as well as they are, that’s a lot to deal with for the opponent, and it’s certainly fueled our offense,” Boone said on Friday.

Anthony Rizzo, +5000

Rizzo, the biggest long shot on this list, has admittedly hit a slump in recent games, which explains his +5000 odds (15th best in the MLB), despite his 10 homers already on the year.

At 32-years-old, Rizzo has hit just a single home run in the past 18 games, which marks a serious decline from the 9 balls he hit over the fence in the first 20 contests.

He’s been known as a streaky hitter throughout his career, which makes betting on him a high risk/high reward proposition, but the reward is certainly high — as bettors would win a whopping $50 for every $1 gambled on Rizzo to snag the Home Run Crown.

It’s unlikely that Rizzo would finish first on his own team, let alone the MLB, but that is more-than-reflected in the betting odds, making this a serious value pick for those with extra cash they’re willing to put on the line (though you shouldn’t mortgage your house).

Bet now!

To place bets on any of New York’s sluggers (or any other MLB player), click the link below for an exclusive offer from FanDuel Sportsbook!