Brooklyn Nets title odds take hit as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant saga heats up

When the NBA season ended the Brooklyn Nets had the second-best odds to win the NBA crown next season. A short time later, their championship stock has taken a tumble.

The Nets are now projected to have the fifth-best odds to win the NBA title next season as rumors continue to persist that the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era could be coming to a screeching halt. The Nets’ hardline stance with Irving’s contract has put them in a precarious spot that could see the organization lose Irving and make Durant want to force his way out of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn had opened at a +600 before their odds dropped to +850.

The Warriors’ chances of repeating remained the best at +500 with oddsmakers predicting Boston as the second favorite to be champions. The Los Angeles Clippers — who are reportedly on Irving’s list of teams he’d prefer to go to — and Milwaulkee also have better title odds than the Nets.

The departure of one or both of Brooklyn’s superstars would be a significant blow for the Nets, who have limited assets and would have to start a rebuild that no one had anticipated for them.

When Irving and Durant arrived in Kings County in 2019, the duo had envisioned winning multiple championships with one another in Brooklyn, but the Nets have fallen well short of those lofty goals since.

The Nets had been a favorite to win the NBA Championship this past season, but had been eliminated in four games by the Boston Celtics in the first round.