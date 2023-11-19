Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Week 11 preview: How to watch, odds for Super Bowl rematch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It’s a Super Bowl rematch on Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs to cap off a loaded Week 11 slate — and we can only hope that the officiating isn’t the overarching conversation we have when this thing is said and done.

Eagles (8-1) vs. Chiefs (7-2) Week 11: How to watch

Date: Monday, November 20

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

The Eagles are looking for revenge as they sit atop their perch as the NFL’s top side at 8-1 — a record that should have still been perfect if not for a hiccup against the Jets. Kansas City is just a game back at 7-2, sitting 2.5 games clear atop the AFC West with the best record in the conference.

This game has everything you could possibly want, headlined by a battle of the two best quarterbacks in the league with Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — both the centerpieces of top-10 offenses in the NFL.

There’s Andy Reid coaching against his former team again, but this time there’s more history on the line. A move wins him past the legendary Hank Stram for the most wins in Kansas City franchise history. There’s also the battle of the Kelce brothers with Chiefs tight end Travis one of the ring leaders of the media circus that is his reported relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Points should be aplenty and if the NFL viewing public is lucky, we’ll see the two best teams in football trading touchdowns all night — and both teams have been very good in close games. Kansas City is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or fewer points while Philadelphia is 6-1.

Should be a doozy — hopefully one of the best games of the year.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11 odds

Spread: KC -3

Over/Under : 45.5

PHI Moneyline: +124

KC Moneyline: -148

Odds Courtesy of Draftkings. For more, click here.

