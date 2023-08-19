FanDuel UFC 292 promo code unlocks pair of knockout fight bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start with the best FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer in your state to bet on Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley. The main event will determine the bantamweight title, and FanDuel Sportsbook provides users with tons of betting options for the fight. Activate the appropriate offer by following our links.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

In Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee, new users can bet $5 with the FanDuel UFC 292 promo code to gain a $150 bonus. Bettors in other state can make a no-sweat bet up to $1,000.

Sterling is the favorite in the main event. He has a chance to set the record for the most title defenses in weight division. Some believe that O’Malley has had an easy road to his first title fight, since many of his former opponents aren’t even in the UFC anymore. But his win over Petr Yan established him as a key contender. You can use the FanDuel app to bet on each round, the method of victory, and live odds during all of the fights on the main card.

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel UFC 292 promo code in AZ, IL, CO, and TN. Bet $5 on any fight for a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can click here for a no-sweat bet up to $1K.

Bet on Sterling vs. O’Malley with the FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code

UFC 292 is being held at TD Garden in Boston, MA. The main card begins at 10 pm ET on ESPN+. In addition to Sterling vs. O’Malley, you can find odds for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry, Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista, and Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz.

FanDuel has a list of specials for Sterling vs. O’Malley that you can’t find on any other betting app. For example, you can bet on Sterling to win by a rear naked choke. Check the boosts and promotion tabs to find more offers for UFC 292.

FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code: Best Offer Each State

Follow the correct links in order to claim the best FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer in your state. You will be asked to provide basic information to confirm your age and identity during registration.

Click here to use the bet $5, get $150 offer in AZ, IL, CO, or TN. No matter the outcome of your $5 bet, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

Click here to make a no-sweat bet up to $1,000 in other states. If this wager loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets.

Once you have signed up, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and make a deposit. There are several banking methods available. There are many other sports available on the app.

UFC 292 Specials on FanDuel Sportsbook

Here are just some of the specials you can find for Sterling vs. O’Malley on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fight to be won by KO/TKO via punches: +200

Fight to be won by unanimous decision: +210

Sterling to win by unanimous decision: +280

Fight to be won by submission via rear naked choke: +290

Sterling to win by submission via rear naked choke: +330

O’Malley to win by KO/TKO via punches: +350

Fight to be won by submission via guillotine choke: +850

Sign up here to activate the FanDuel UFC 292 promo code in AZ, CO, IL, and TN for a $150 bonus. Click here to unlock a no-sweat bet up to $1K in other states.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.