Giants add Marcus Johnson to 53-man roster; Make practice squad additions

New York Giants
Photo Credit: Christian Arnold

Giants general manager Joe Schoen made a handful of roster moves including signing wide receiver Marcus Johnson off the practice squad. New York also added tackle Korey Cunningham and former Jets tight end, Lawrence Cager, to their practice squad. 

Johnson shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after he was elevated to the active roster and started the past three weeks, which was the maximum number of times a team can do that with a practice squad player. Johnson has had five catches this season for 60 yards. 

The Giants added the wideout to their practice squad on Sept. 6 after the San Francisco 49ers had cut him. Over the course of his career, Johnson has 56 receptions for 899 yards and three touchdowns.

Cunningham had been with the Giants earlier this year, but was cut on July 22 with a non-football-related injury. Cager had been let go by the Jets on Saturday and had only been in one game for Gang Green this season. 

The Giants had two open roster spots after rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson were placed on injured reserve. 

