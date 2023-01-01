Giants planning on offering multi-year deals to Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley: Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It appears the Giants have made a decision on the futures of two key players.

Hours before kickoff between the Giants and Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants “plan to attempt to work out a deal” with both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The NFL insider also indicated that the franchise tag was still an option for one player.

Both Barkley and Jones are free agents after this season and the pair had been the focus of a lot of preseason prognostication over whether they would be brought back or not after this year.

“My understanding is both of these guys have earned the right to come back to New York and the team does view them as part of their future in 2023 and beyond,” Rapoport said during a hit on NFL Network. “Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys. Obviously, the franchise tag is available, but you can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal, one could have a tag.

“Both of these guys, the team hopes, will be back.”

The two have turned a lot of their skeptics into believers after the season they’ve had thus far, as Barkley has returned to the form that the Giants had seen his rookie season. Jones has done quite a bit with the limited receiving corp that he has and has put the Giants on the cusp of punching their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

New York’s success this season would not have been possible without either Jones or Barkley, so it’s no wonder the Giants front office is now working to keep both players in the fold long term.