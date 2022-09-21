Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘I should be playing regardless’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kenny Golladay made his thoughts on his playing situation abundantly clear after practice on Wednesday.

The wideout told reporters that he didn’t agree with the Giants’ decision to limit how often he was out on the field. Golladay was used during just two snaps by New York in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

“I should be playing regardless,” Golladay bluntly said inside the locker room at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Golladay has certainly been under the microscope this season and his frustration boiled over on Wednesday. He expressed his confusion over what the coaching staff and front office have said to him and the actions that have occurred.

“I still really don’t know,” Golladay said when asked if he was going to play on Monday. “I’m preparing like I’m going to be playing, but who knows. … The GM, head coach, all these coaches keep saying ‘you do everything right, you handle yourself the right way.’ It’s a little confusing”

Golladay had struggled in training camp and was limited in his targets during the first week of the season, making just two catches for 22 yards. And the spotlight has been on him after struggling last season and now finds himself in a peculiar spot this year.

His four-year, $72 million contract comes with lofty expectations, but his teammates have said they see the effort he’s putting in. Julian Love defended Golladay on a radio appearance on WFAN on Tuesday.

“He’s ready. His locker is right next to mine in the locker room,” Love said. “He just goes about his work, he’s in early, he’s there late just like the rest of us. We’ll see how that changes. It’s definitely a weird situation, but (Brian Daboll) sticks to his word and he’s looking for the best matchups and best opportunities come Sunday.”