Giants Mike Kafka draws more interest for vacant coaching jobs; Brian Daboll happy for him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As the Giants began preparing for the postseason, another team has reportedly requested to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to fill a head coaching vacancy.

The steam has picked up on the Giants OC with the Panthers and now the Houston Texans, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, showing interest in Kafka for a head coaching job. It comes as the Giants shocked the football world with the season they’ve had and their first trip to the postseason since 2016.

One person who is familiar with the process that Kafka will be going through is the man who hired him to call plays in New York, Brian Daboll. The first-year head coach had been through it a couple of times before being hired for the head coaching job last offseason.

“First of all I’d say it’s an honor,” Daboll said before Wednesday’s practice. “But the biggest thing is focusing on what you have to focus on, which I know Mike will. They’ll be a time and place after the season to talk about that, but that’s really a team. Usually when you win people get credit and I’m happy for the guys that would get that opportunity, but I know where their focus is right now.”

It was reported on Tuesday that the Panthers had requested to interview with Kafka for their vacant head coach position.

It isn’t too much of a surprise that the Giants’ coaching staff is drawing interest for head coaching positions, and Kafka isn’t the only person that is expected to get some interest. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could also be a name that pops up as teams look to fill open head coaching jobs.

Along with Daboll, both coordinators have been heralded for the turnaround that the Giants had this season.