Jets release RB Michael Carter: What’s next for struggling 2023 offense?

Changes to the New York Jets offense were teased on Monday after falling to 4-5 in Las Vegas this past weekend.

It took just 24 hours to see some of those changes come to life.

New York announced Tuesday evening that they released running back Michael Carter. The 24-year-old back was taken out of North Carolina in 2021 in the fourth round and recorded over 1,000 yards rushing in three seasons with the Jets. Carter was benched in Gang Green’s 16-12 loss to the Raiders on Sunday after dropping a pass and being called for an illegal chop-block that negated a first down pass.

Carter’s release came as a surprise to some within the Jets beat, but it should open the door for fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda to receive some snaps for the remainder of the season. Abanikanda, 21, has been a healthy inactive for the Jets in every game to this point this season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained Monday that some personnel changes were going to be discussed through the course of the week. Carter’s release is the first sign that more moves and changes could be on the way.

It’s hard to argue against New York’s rationale for their offense at this point in the 2023 season. They rank dead last in the NFL in third-down conversions, red zone efficiency, and among the worst in football in passing offense. Carter’s release, while not a sign of fault for all the group’s struggles, is the first example of the organization looking at every avenue to find ways to solve their offensive problems.

Impact of Carter’s release

Abanikanda is going to be the first benefactor of Carter’s release from the Jets. The Pittsburgh University running back was seen as a steal when taken in the fifth round in April and could offer some needed juice to the offense.

New York could also begin to use more plays with both starting running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook on the field at the same time. Cook is coming off a season-high in yards per carry (6.5) and could pair nicely with Hall’s ability to catch the ball out wide (had three catches for 47 yards on Sunday).

The Jets used the Cook-Hall dual backfield a little on opening night but since the injury to Aaron Rodgers, that formation has seldom been used. Carter’s release could offer more of that formation in the coming weeks while using each running back a little more where other teams would find hard to cover.

What’s next?

Is a change at tight end coming? Is Duane Brown going to return? Fewer snaps for Allen Lazard?

There are (rightfully) a lot of questions the Jets will have to answer following the release of Carter. His removal from the team does not solve all their problems, but it offers a glimpse into what the team is trying to accomplish as they prepare for a “do-or-die” game in Buffalo on Sunday.

Rodgers and Saleh both have consistently said that the offense’s problems are not just based on the quarterback or play-caller and Tuesday was the first sign of accountability being shown. Carter may have been the first move to make before the team hits the practice field Wednesday, but it doesn’t seem like it will be the only one coming over the next few weeks.

