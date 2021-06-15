Quantcast
Nets

Kevin Durant carries Nets to Game 5 win over Bucks behind historic triple-double

By
0
comments
Posted on
Kevin Durant Nets Game 5
Jun 15, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after being fouled late during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The onus was always going to be on Kevin Durant to help carry the Brooklyn Nets to the next level — it was only magnified when Kyrie Irving was ruled out for Game 5 while James Harden toughed it out through a hamstring injury.

Not only did Durant answer the call, but he put on another display as to why he’s one, if not the best basketball player on the planet, dropping 49 points in 48 minutes with 17 rebounds and 10 assists on 16-of-23 shooting from the floor in a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Barclays Center to take a 3-2 series lead. 

He became the first player in NBA postseason history to record a triple-double of 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, making up for Harden who clearly struggled upon his return from reaggravating his hamstring 43 seconds into Game 1. Harden shot just 1-of-10 from the field, missed all eight three-point attempts, and posted eight assists and six rebounds.

Durant got most of his support from veteran forward Jeff Green, who nailed seven three-pointers on his way to 27 points, helping to cancel out the 34-point, 12-rebound performance put forth by Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A poor start from Brooklyn saw the Bucks jump out to a healthy early advantage that they maintained for a majority of the night — most notably a 16-point advantage at halftime that carried midway into the third quarter. 

That was when Durant took over, posting 11 points in the last six minutes of the frame to cut the Nets’ deficit to six before his hot hand gave the Nets their first lead at 94-93 with 8:36 to go in the game since it was 2-0.

In total, Durant dropped 31 of his 49 points in the second half, putting an exclamation point with 50 seconds remaining to give the Nets a 109-105 lead —a margin they would maintain until the final buzzer. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

