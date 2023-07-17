Lionel Messi officially arrives at Inter Miami: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity’

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

History was made on Sunday night as the 36-year-old Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, officially joined Inter Miami. After announcing his departure from Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain, Messi took his talents to Major League Soccer to experience a different style of soccer by signing with Inter Miami.

Messi’s ceremony was held at DRV PNK Stadium, where there was a sold-out crowd of 20,000-plus awaiting the arrival of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to the club.

Flanked by Miami brass featuring the great David Beckham, Jose R. Mas, and Jorge Mas with a pink No. 10 jersey in hand, Messi walked out onto the stage to a fanatical roar.

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Messi gave his thoughts during his inaugural speech talking about how his experience has been since arriving in Miami and how the MLS side has treated him well. In addition, Messi mentioned this isn’t a rest stop in his career, but a place to continue his love and passion for soccer at a competitive level and to help the club win titles.

“Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight,” Beckham said taking in the moment of winning the signature of one of the greatest soccer players of all time. “It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami … Bienvenido a La Familia.”

Beckham had long talked about having international talent play for his club. That goal is now a reality as arguably the best soccer player of a generation started his new chapter in MLS. Winning multiple UEFA Champions League titles, La Liga titles, Ligue 1 titles, Ballon d’Ors, and the FIFA World Cup, this talent has never before been seen playing domestic soccer in the United States.

Alongside the signing of Messi, his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, also signed a contract through the 2025 season.

Messi is set to play against Cruz Azul on Friday, July 21 in Miami at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on Lionel Messi, visit AMNY.com