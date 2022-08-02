Mets acquire Darin Ruf from Giants for JD Davis, prospects

San Francisco Giants’ Darin Ruf connects for a grand slam during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The New York Mets have acquired designated hitter Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants for infielder JD Davis and three prospects — single-A prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour are A-level and Thomas Szapucki for Darin Ruf.
The veteran Ruf is expected to create a platoon at the DH spot with Daniel Vogelbach, whom the Mets acquired last week from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
While Vogelbach is known to excel against right-handed pitching, Ruf owns an .886 OPS against lefties this season.
Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders.
His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.