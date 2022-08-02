Mets acquire Darin Ruf from Giants for JD Davis, prospects

The New York Mets have acquired designated hitter Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants for infielder JD Davis and three prospects — single-A prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour are A-level and Thomas Szapucki for Darin Ruf.

The veteran Ruf is expected to create a platoon at the DH spot with Daniel Vogelbach, whom the Mets acquired last week from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Vogelbach is known to excel against right-handed pitching, Ruf owns an .886 OPS against lefties this season.

More to follow.

