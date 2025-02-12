Mets’ Clay Holmes ahead of schedule in transition to starter; latest on AJ Minter

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes threw three innings in live batting practice on Wednesday, the first official day of spring training, putting him well ahead of schedule as he stretches out from closer to starter in his first year in Queens.

“This was something that we started as soon as we signed him,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The fact that on Day 1 of pitchers and catchers he’s already at three ups, that’s impressive. You have to give him credit. That shows all the work that he did as soon as we signed him with the mindset that he was making that transition…

“He knew that he had to get here ready to go to face hitters… It was encouraging the fact that he had three ups, and he looks good.”

Holmes’ first season with the Mets will be his first as a starting pitcher at the MLB level. The 31-year-old right-hander spent the previous three-plus seasons across town with the Yankees, where he developed into an All-Star-caliber closer.

He racked up 44 saves between 2022 and 2023 with a 2.70 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126.2 innings pitched. He struggled last season, though, and was ultimately demoted from the closer’s role and replaced by Luke Weaver during the latter portions of the year and into the postseason. Still, saved 30 games with a 3.14 ERA.

Holmes has never pitched more than 70 innings in a single season, nor has he relied on more than two pitches consistently at a time. Yet the idea of starting was too alluring for him, which is why he ultimately signed with the Mets on a three-year, $38 million deal.

As spring training ramps up, Mendoza said that he does not have a particular number of innings that he wants Holmes to pitch this season.

“We trust the process, we trust all our guys,” he said. “After every outing, after every time they touch the mound, they go through a lot of testing. That’s how we make our decision, plus the feedback from the player as well. As far as the innings, we’ll see, but he’s ready to go.”

While he continues to stretch out to a starter’s workload, Holmes is also working on developing a changeup and a four-seam fastball to pair with his slider and what Mendoza described as his “power sinker.”

*******

Reliever AJ Minter, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal to join the Mets this winter, continued his bullpen progression on Wednesday, throwing at a “medium volume,” as described by Mendoza.

The organization hopes that he will pick up his intensity by the end of the month before moving him onto live batting-practice sessions.

“The good thing is that he’s feeling really good,” Mendoza said. “That’s encouraging.”

Mendoza relayed that the goal is to have Minter ready to go by Opening Day, where he is expected to serve as the set-up man for closer Edwin Diaz. He would need to have between four or five outings in spring training to stay on that track.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com