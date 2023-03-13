2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, odds, how to watch, more

March Madness is here!

The 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off this week with the First Four games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and then the true first round beginning on Thursday and Friday. Second-round games will be played on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the first weekend before the Sweet 16 games begin on March 23-24.

As in years past, all the NCAA Tournament games will be shown live on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Below is a look at the complete schedule, along with TV information and current betting odds, for each First Four and first-round games. We’ll do the same thing for the second round and throughout the tournament, so make sure you come back to check it out.

Tuesday, March 14 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds 6:40 p.m. truTV (16) SE Missouri St. vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC A&M CC -4 9:10 p.m. truTV (11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi St. Miss St -2

Wednesday, March 15 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds 6:40 p.m. truTV (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern TXSO -3 9:10 p.m. truTV (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona St. ASU -2.5

Thursday, March 16 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds 12:15 p.m. CBS (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia WVU -2.5 12:40 p.m. truTV (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia UVA -5.5 1:40 p.m. TNT (10) Utah St. vs. (7) Missouri USU -2 2:00 p.m. TBS (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas KU -21.5 2:45 p.m. CBS (16) SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama TBD 3:10 p.m. truTV (12) Col. of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego St. SDSU -5 3:10 p.m. TNT (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona ARI -14.5 4:30 p.m. TBS (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas ARK -2.5 6:50 p.m. TNT (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa PK 7:10 p.m. CBS (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke DUKE -6.5 7:25 p.m. TBS (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas TBD 7:45 p.m. truTV (10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern PK 9:20 p.m. TNT (16) N. Kentucky vs. (1) Houston HOU -19.5 9:40 p.m. CBS (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee TEN -10.5 9:55 p.m. TBS (10) Penn St. vs. (7) Texas A&M TAMU -3 10:05 p.m. truTV (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA UCLA -17.5

Friday, March 17 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds 12:15 p.m. CBS (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan St. MSU -2 12:40 p.m. truTV (14) Kennesaw St. vs. (3) Xavier XAV -11.5 1:30 p.m. TNT (14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor BAY -9.5 2:00 p.m. TBS (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s SMU -3.5 2:45 p.m. CBS (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette MARQ -10.5 3:10 p.m. truTV (11) Mississippi St./Pitt vs. (6) Iowa St. TBD 4:00 p.m. TNT (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton CRE -5.5 4:30 p.m. TBS (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn TBD 6:50 p.m. TNT (16) Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue TBD 7:10 p.m. CBS (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky UK -3.5 7:25 p.m. TBS (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami MIA -2.5 7:45 p.m. truTV (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga ZAGS -15.5 9:20 p.m. TNT (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis MEM -2.5 9:40 p.m. CBS (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Kansas St. KSU -8 9:55 p.m. TBS (13) Kent St. vs. (4) Indiana IU -4 10:05 p.m. truTV (11) Arizona St./Nevada vs. (6) TCU TBD

