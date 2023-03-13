2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, odds, how to watch, more

March Madness is here!
The 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off this week with the First Four games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and then the true first round beginning on Thursday and Friday. Second-round games will be played on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the first weekend before the Sweet 16 games begin on March 23-24.
As in years past, all the NCAA Tournament games will be shown live on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Below is a look at the complete schedule, along with TV information and current betting odds, for each First Four and first-round games. We’ll do the same thing for the second round and throughout the tournament, so make sure you come back to check it out.
Tuesday, March 14 NCAA Tournament Schedule
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|Odds
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(16) SE Missouri St. vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC
|A&M CC -4
|9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi St.
|Miss St -2
Wednesday, March 15 NCAA Tournament Schedule
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|Odds
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern
|TXSO -3
|9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona St.
|ASU -2.5
Thursday, March 16 NCAA Tournament Schedule
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|Odds
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
|WVU -2.5
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
|UVA -5.5
|1:40 p.m.
|TNT
|(10) Utah St. vs. (7) Missouri
|USU -2
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
|KU -21.5
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|(16) SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama
|TBD
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(12) Col. of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego St.
|SDSU -5
|3:10 p.m.
|TNT
|(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
|ARI -14.5
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
|ARK -2.5
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
|PK
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
|DUKE -6.5
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
|TBD
|7:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern
|PK
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|(16) N. Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
|HOU -19.5
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee
|TEN -10.5
|9:55 p.m.
|TBS
|(10) Penn St. vs. (7) Texas A&M
|TAMU -3
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
|(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
|UCLA -17.5
Friday, March 17 NCAA Tournament Schedule
|Time
|Channel
|Teams
|Odds
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan St.
|MSU -2
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|(14) Kennesaw St. vs. (3) Xavier
|XAV -11.5
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|(14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
|BAY -9.5
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s
|SMU -3.5
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
|MARQ -10.5
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) Mississippi St./Pitt vs. (6) Iowa St.
|TBD
|4:00 p.m.
|TNT
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
|CRE -5.5
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
|TBD
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|(16) Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue
|TBD
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
|UK -3.5
|7:25 p.m.
|TBS
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
|MIA -2.5
|7:45 p.m.
|truTV
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
|ZAGS -15.5
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis
|MEM -2.5
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
|KSU -8
|9:55 p.m.
|TBS
|(13) Kent St. vs. (4) Indiana
|IU -4
|10:05 p.m.
|truTV
|(11) Arizona St./Nevada vs. (6) TCU
|TBD