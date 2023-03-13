Quantcast
College Basketball

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, odds, how to watch, more

The Purdue Boilermakers are a one seed in the NCAA tournament
CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2023, NOT SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023 – The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate the team’s 67-65 win over Penn State for the Big Ten tournament championship in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

March Madness is here!

The 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off this week with the First Four games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and then the true first round beginning on Thursday and Friday. Second-round games will be played on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the first weekend before the Sweet 16 games begin on March 23-24.

As in years past, all the NCAA Tournament games will be shown live on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Below is a look at the complete schedule, along with TV information and current betting odds, for each First Four and first-round games. We’ll do the same thing for the second round and throughout the tournament, so make sure you come back to check it out. 

Tuesday, March 14 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds
6:40 p.m. truTV (16) SE Missouri St. vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC A&M CC -4
9:10 p.m. truTV (11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi St. Miss St -2

 

Wednesday, March 15 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds
6:40 p.m. truTV (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern TXSO -3
9:10 p.m. truTV (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona St. ASU -2.5
 
The Kansas Jayhawks are a one seed in the NCAA tournaments
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas in the Big 12 Conference ncaa tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Thursday, March 16 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds
12:15 p.m. CBS (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia WVU -2.5
12:40 p.m. truTV (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia UVA -5.5
1:40 p.m. TNT (10) Utah St. vs. (7) Missouri USU -2
2:00 p.m. TBS (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas KU -21.5
2:45 p.m. CBS (16) SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama TBD
3:10 p.m. truTV (12) Col. of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego St. SDSU -5
3:10 p.m. TNT (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona ARI -14.5
4:30 p.m. TBS (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas ARK -2.5
6:50 p.m. TNT (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa PK
7:10 p.m. CBS (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke DUKE -6.5
7:25 p.m. TBS (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas TBD
7:45 p.m. truTV (10) Boise St. vs. (7) Northwestern PK
9:20 p.m. TNT (16) N. Kentucky vs. (1) Houston HOU -19.5
9:40 p.m. CBS (13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee TEN -10.5
9:55 p.m. TBS (10) Penn St. vs. (7) Texas A&M TAMU -3
10:05 p.m. truTV (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA UCLA -17.5
 
The Houston Cougars are a one seed in the NCAA tournaments
Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) reacts after a dunk as Cincinnati guard David DeJulius (5) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Friday, March 17 NCAA Tournament Schedule

Time Channel Teams Odds
12:15 p.m. CBS (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan St. MSU -2
12:40 p.m. truTV (14) Kennesaw St. vs. (3) Xavier XAV -11.5
1:30 p.m. TNT (14) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor BAY -9.5
2:00 p.m. TBS (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s SMU -3.5
2:45 p.m. CBS (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette MARQ -10.5
3:10 p.m. truTV (11) Mississippi St./Pitt vs. (6) Iowa St. TBD
4:00 p.m. TNT (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton CRE -5.5
4:30 p.m. TBS (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn TBD
6:50 p.m. TNT (16) Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Purdue TBD
7:10 p.m. CBS (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky UK -3.5
7:25 p.m. TBS (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami MIA -2.5
7:45 p.m. truTV (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga ZAGS -15.5
9:20 p.m. TNT (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis MEM -2.5
9:40 p.m. CBS (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Kansas St. KSU -8
9:55 p.m. TBS (13) Kent St. vs. (4) Indiana IU -4
10:05 p.m. truTV (11) Arizona St./Nevada vs. (6) TCU TBD
 
The Indiana Hoosiers are a seven seed in the NCAA tournament
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) pumps up the crowd after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten men’s ncaa tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. Indiana won 70-60. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

