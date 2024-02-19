Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn during 2nd season in charge

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn during his second season in charge, the team announced on Monday.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” general manager Sean Marks said. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”

Vaughn had been with the organization for the last 10 season, mostly as an assistant coach. He was the interim head coach during the 2019-20 season when the team parted ways with Kenny Atkinson and took over again eight games into the 2022-23 campaign when Brooklyn fired Steve Nash.

After going 43-32 last season, helping the Nets reach the first round of the playoffs in which they were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Vaughn was awarded a multi-year contract extension while the interim tag was removed from his position.

Yet he was unable to get the new-look Nets on track. Through 54 games, Brooklyn was 21-33 and had lost six of its previous eight games before the All-Star break.

An interim head coach will be named in the near future, according to the team.

