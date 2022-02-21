Neymar to MLS?: ‘I’d love to play in the US’

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar isn’t ruling out a move to MLS at some point in his career. In fact, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has playing in the United States on his career to-do list.

“I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again,” the 30-year-old told the Fenomenos podcast (h/t Sky Sports News). “I have some doubts about that. I’d love to play in the US actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.

“First of all their season is shorter,” he added jokingly. “So I’d get three months’ vacation.”

Neymar’s contract with PSG is up in the summer of 2025, so a potential move to the United States wouldn’t be for some time, still. However, he will be 33 by the time that happens — an age where retirement talks are a legitimate option.

“I joke with my friends that I will retire when I’m 32. But it’s just a joke. I don’t know,” Neymar said, who added that he would play out the entirety of his contract at PSG.

Such a move to MLS has become commonplace for aging international stars of soccer over the last 15 years.

The Los Angeles Galaxy managed to sign the likes of David Beckham and Steven Gerrard in their swansong while Zlatan Ibrahimovic parlayed an electrifying stint in MLS to a European resurgence with Italian side AC Milan.

In New York, the Red Bulls famously brought on French legend Thierry Henry for one of the final acts of his playing career while NYCFC welcomed Frank Lampard, David Villa, and Andrea Pirlo to the Bronx.