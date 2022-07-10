NFL betting guide: Jets, Giants near bottom of record predictions next season

The hope for a successful NFL team in New York City next season remains grim, as both the Jets and Giants sit near the bottom of the barrel according to oddsmakers in Vegas.

The New York Jets betting guide

The Jets currently boast the 4th best odds to finish with the worst record in the NFL at +800 (meaning that gamblers would win $8 for every $1 wagered if Gang Green finished last in the NFL standings). That puts them just above the Seattle Seahawks (+700), Atlanta Falcons (+400) and the Houston Texans (+350), according to FanDuel SportsBook.

The team from MetLife is also a heavy long-shot in the AFC East, where they boast +2000 odds to emerge as the divisional winner — significantly behind the 1st-place Buffalo Bills (-185), along with the New England Patriots (+450) and Miami Dolphins (+450).

Gang Green heads into the season with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, along with Sophomore head coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson boasted a forgettable 55.6% completion percentage in his rookie season, while tossing 2,334 total yards and 9 touchdowns over 13 games. If the Jets have any hope of improving on their 4–13 season (tied for the 3rd worst in the NFL), Wilson will need to see significant improvements to his game. Luckily for him, the team will be bringing on rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who they selected 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, so he will have a new weapon to work with.

Still, that won’t be enough to bring the team back to glory, as the Jets defense had given up the league-worst 6,760 total yards and 504 points to opposing offenses last year. Saleh, along with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and their new additions on defense like rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will need to add some magic to that side of the ball if they wish to stop the bleeding.

The New York Giants betting guide

The Giants have a slightly better outlook next year, according to sports betting oddsmakers, as they are currently slotted as the 9th-most likely team to finish with the worst record in the NFL at +2000, according to FanDuel (meaning gamblers would win $20 for every $1 wagered if New York finishes last this season).

That puts them as betting favorites to win more games than the Seahawks (+700), Falcons (+400) and Texans (+350), Jets (+800), Jacksonville Jaguars (+900), Carolina Panthers (+1000), Chicago Bears (+1000) and Detroit Lions (+1200).

Like the Jets, Big Blue is also the biggest longshot in their division, where they have +600 odds — putting them behind the Dallas Cowboys (+120), the Philadelphia Eagles (+200) and the Washington Commanders (+500).

The team has brought in a new regime with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen (who both come from the Buffalo Bills), and they will look to inject new life into the team that went 4–13 last season.

The biggest question surrounded 4th-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who heads into a contract year looking to prove that he can be the long-term starter at MetLife. Jones recorded a 64.3% completion rate last season, while tossing 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns over 11 games played.

They have given Jones a bit of help on offense, when they selected offensive tackle Evan Neal with the 7th-overall pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft, which should help keep the passer upright against pressure.

On defense, the team allowed 416 points to opposing offenses last season (good for 10th-worst) and surrendered 6,032 total yards (the 12th-worst). Their other first-round pick, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, should also help improve that team’s defense — though Big Blue still has a long way to go before they exit the bottom-half of the NFL standings.