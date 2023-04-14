NHL announces schedule for Rangers-Devils Stanley Cup Playoff 1st round battle

The stage is set for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils to face off in the postseason for the seventh time in the rivalry’s history.

The latest installment of the Battle of the Hudson River will pit a Rangers unit full of veteran players and experienced youngsters against an up-and-coming Devils roster making their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.

With the NHL announcing the upcoming seven-game schedule, let’s take a look at each contest that will be separated by under 20 miles.

Game 1 @ Prudential Center – Tuesday (4-18) 7:00 pm – ET

Game 2 @ Prudential Center – Thursday (4-20) 7:30 pm – ET

Game 3 @ Madison Square Garden – Saturday (4-22) 8:00 pm – ET

Game 4 @ Madison Square Garden – Monday (4-24) 7:00 pm – ET

Game 5 @ Prudential Center – Thursday (4/27) TBD

Game 6 @ Madison Square Garden – Saturday (4-29) TBD

Game 7 @ Prudential Center – Monday (5/1) TBD

New Jersey won the season series this past regular season by taking three of four against the Rangers. The Devils went 24–13–4 at home while the Rangers have recorded the second most points (80) since December 5th.

Both New York and New Jersey have had over 100-point seasons but as it goes in the playoffs, only one team can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

