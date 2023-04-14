Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

NHL announces schedule for Rangers-Devils Stanley Cup Playoff 1st round battle

By
comments
Posted on
Devils and Rangers face off in Stanley Cup Playoffs
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) holds onto New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar’s (90) leg as he tends net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The stage is set for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils to face off in the postseason for the seventh time in the rivalry’s history. 

The latest installment of the Battle of the Hudson River will pit a Rangers unit full of veteran players and experienced youngsters against an up-and-coming Devils roster making their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season. 

With the NHL announcing the upcoming seven-game schedule, let’s take a look at each contest that will be separated by under 20 miles.  

Game 1 @ Prudential Center – Tuesday (4-18) 7:00 pm – ET

Game 2 @ Prudential Center – Thursday (4-20)  7:30 pm – ET

Game 3 @ Madison Square Garden – Saturday (4-22) 8:00 pm – ET

Game 4 @ Madison Square Garden – Monday (4-24) 7:00 pm – ET

Game 5 @ Prudential Center – Thursday (4/27) TBD

Game 6 @ Madison Square Garden – Saturday (4-29) TBD

Game 7 @ Prudential Center – Monday (5/1) TBD

New Jersey won the season series this past regular season by taking three of four against the Rangers. The Devils went 24–13–4 at home while the Rangers have recorded the second most points (80) since December 5th.

Both New York and New Jersey have had over 100-point seasons but as it goes in the playoffs, only one team can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC