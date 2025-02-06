Red Bulls reunite with veteran defender Tim Parker

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 27: Tim Parker #26 of St. Louis City SC looks on during a Leagues Cup game between St. Louis City SC and FC Dallas at Citypark on July 27, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls have brought back a familiar face, signing veteran defender Tim Parker to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The contract includes an option for the 2026 season, as well.

The 31-year-old native spent three seasons with the Red Bulls from 2018 to 2020, appearing in 95 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals with three assists. He was an anchor of a defense that, in 2018, yielded an MLS-low 33 goals and kept a league-high 15 clean sheets on the way to a Supporters Shield.

Parker was drafted 13th overall by the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015 out of St. John’s University in Queens.

“We are excited to welcome Tim back to the New York Red Bulls,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “Tim has been a member of some incredible moments in our club’s history and we are looking forward to having him in our locker room and helping create more great memories for our club.”

Parker played for the Houston Dynamo for two seasons before joining St. Louis City SC in 2023. There, he was named an MLS All-Star and to the MLS Best XI. He was sent to the New England Revolution midway through the 2024 season.

The Hicksville, NY native provides reinforcements to the Red Bulls’ backline, which sold Andres Reyes shortly after losing the MLS Cup Final in December. In a formation that is expected to deploy three center-backs, Parker is expected to join a mix that also features Sean Nealis, the young Swede Noah Eile, and the newly acquired German Alexander Hack.

