A.J. Brown player props: Top prop bets for Super Bowl 57

The NFL Playoffs are now down to two teams and we’ll continue to get you ready with all the betting content you need as we begin our final march toward Super Bowl 57.

We’ll continue looking at pass-catchers by covering our favorite A.J. Brown player props. Earlier, we covered Patrick Mahomes props as well as ones for his counterpart Jalen Hurts, focused on the running game with Miles Sanders, and began looking at pass-catchers with Travis Kelce, so make sure to look at those as well.

If you missed our earlier coverage, we’ve gone over the different ways you can bet on the Super Bowl and how previous Super Bowl trends could help you hit on your bets for this year. Make sure to go ahead and check those out.

Betting Odds

Moneyline: PHI (-125) KC (+105)

PHI (-125) KC (+105) Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110)

Eagles +1.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 (-110)

Top Player Props for A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown UNDER 5.5 receptions

The Eagles are not a volume passing offense. Even if they are forced to throw a bit more to keep pace with the Chiefs’ offense, this is still an offense that is going to try to run the ball and then spread it around when they do throw. While A.J. Brown is clearly an immense talent, Jalen Hurts will also be targeting DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

In fact, DeVonta Smith has really emerged, registering at least eight catches in 11 of his last 13 games with one of the games he fell short coming last week in a game they dominated the 49ers. At the same time, A.J. Brown has been held below six receptions in 14 of his 19 games this season. Feels like a good time to bet the UNDER on this receptions total.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: PointsBet (-135)

A.J. Brown Same Game Parlay: UNDER 5.5 receptions, OVER 70.5 receiving yards, Anytime Touchdown

Same Game Parlays are a fun betting opportunity where you can construct a game narrative for a specific player. Since you’re adding multiple bets together and each one needs to hit in order for you to win, the odds become much higher and the payout is larger due to the level of difficulty going up.

The reason I like this bet is that it’s an entirely feasible narrative. Jalen Hurts often looks for Brown in the end zone and hits him for deep shots even when he isn’t peppered with targets. In fact, Brown has hit this exact parlay three times this season and another time he fell short on the receiving yards at 67 receiving yards. If you take away the touchdown, Brown has gone under six receptions and over 70 receiving yards seven times this year, so if he gets in the end zone, this prop could be looking pretty sweet.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: DraftKings (+350)

A.J. Brown OVER 25.5 longest reception

This is just following our narrative above. If we think Brown will have under six receptions, but we also think he’ll have over 70 receiving yards then he’s going to need to hit on a long pass at some point in the game. He averages 17 yards per reception during the season with 23 catches for over 20 yards and six catches for over 40 yards.

WHERE TO BET THIS PROP: FanDuel (-102)

