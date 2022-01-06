Super Bowl odds 2022: Packers the favorite to take SB LVI entering Week 18

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With the NFL regular season coming to a close Sunday, the field of 14 teams that will set out for the quest for the Lombardi Trophy is almost set — and the bookies are keeping a close watch on the Super Bowl odds.

Entering Week 18 action, 11 of the playoff spots have been clinched, meaning there are three spots up for grabs to extend the seasons of a few more teams.

Here is what the current playoff picture looks like:

NFL Week 18 Playoff Picture

Clinched NFC Teams

No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers (13-3)- NFC North champs

No. 2 seed: Los Angeles Rams (12-4)- 1st place, NFC West

No. 3 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)- AFC South champs

No. 4 seed: Dallas Cowboys (11-5)- NFC East champs

No. 5 seed: Arizona Cardinals (11-5)- 2nd place, NFC West

No. 2 Wild Card seed: Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)- 2nd place, NFC East

NFC Teams yet to clinch

No. 1 Wild Card seed: San Francisco 49ers (9-7)- 3rd place, NFC West

In the hunt: New Orleans Saints (9-7)- 2nd place, NFC South

Clinched AFC Teams

No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans (11-5)- AFC South champs

No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)- AFC West champs

No. 3 seed: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)- AFC North champs

No. 4 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-6)- 1st place, AFC East

No. 5 seed: New England Patriots (10-6)- 2nd place, AFC East

AFC Teams yet to clinch

No. 1 Wild Card: Indianapolis Colts (9-7)- 2nd place, AFC South

No. 2 Wild Card: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)- 2nd place, AFC West

In the hunt: Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)- 3rd place, AFC West

In the hunt: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)- 2nd place, AFC North

In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-8)- 3rd place, AFC North

With technically 18 teams still alive, the oddsmakers have expanded their Super Bowl odds for the time being, but it’s the Green Bay Packers who are the clear favorites — for now — to take home a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl odds 2022

Green Bay Packers: +380 Kansas City Chiefs: +500 Buffalo Bills: +750 Los Angeles Rams: +850 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +900 Dallas Cowboys: +1100 Tennessee Titans: +1200 New England Patriots: +1600 Indianapolis Colts: +1800 Cincinnati Bengals: +2000 Arizona Cardinals: +2000 San Francisco 49ers: +3500 Los Angeles Chargers: +4000 Philadelphia Eagles: +5000 Las Vegas Raiders: +10000 New Orleans Saints: +13000 Pittsburgh Steelers: +40000 Baltimore Ravens: +40000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com