Super Bowl odds 2022: Packers the favorite to take SB LVI entering Week 18

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL regular season coming to a close Sunday, the field of 14 teams that will set out for the quest for the Lombardi Trophy is almost set — and the bookies are keeping a close watch on the Super Bowl odds. 

Entering Week 18 action, 11 of the playoff spots have been clinched, meaning there are three spots up for grabs to extend the seasons of a few more teams.

Here is what the current playoff picture looks like:

NFL Week 18 Playoff Picture

Clinched NFC Teams

  • No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers (13-3)- NFC North champs
  • No. 2 seed: Los Angeles Rams (12-4)- 1st place, NFC West
  • No. 3 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)- AFC South champs
  • No. 4 seed: Dallas Cowboys (11-5)- NFC East champs
  • No. 5 seed: Arizona Cardinals (11-5)- 2nd place, NFC West
  • No. 2 Wild Card seed: Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)- 2nd place, NFC East

NFC Teams yet to clinch

  • No. 1 Wild Card seed: San Francisco 49ers (9-7)- 3rd place, NFC West
  • In the hunt: New Orleans Saints (9-7)- 2nd place, NFC South

 

Clinched AFC Teams

  • No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans (11-5)- AFC South champs
  • No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)- AFC West champs
  • No. 3 seed: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)- AFC North champs
  • No. 4 seed: Buffalo Bills (10-6)- 1st place, AFC East
  • No. 5 seed: New England Patriots (10-6)- 2nd place, AFC East

AFC Teams yet to clinch

  • No. 1 Wild Card: Indianapolis Colts (9-7)- 2nd place, AFC South
  • No. 2 Wild Card: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)- 2nd place, AFC West
  • In the hunt: Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)- 3rd place, AFC West
  • In the hunt: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)- 2nd place, AFC North
  • In the hunt: Baltimore Ravens (8-8)- 3rd place, AFC North

 

With technically 18 teams still alive, the oddsmakers have expanded their Super Bowl odds for the time being, but it’s the Green Bay Packers who are the clear favorites — for now — to take home a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl odds 2022

  1. Green Bay Packers: +380
  2. Kansas City Chiefs: +500
  3. Buffalo Bills: +750
  4. Los Angeles Rams: +850
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +900
  6. Dallas Cowboys: +1100
  7. Tennessee Titans: +1200
  8. New England Patriots: +1600
  9. Indianapolis Colts: +1800
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
  11. Arizona Cardinals: +2000
  12. San Francisco 49ers: +3500
  13. Los Angeles Chargers: +4000
  14. Philadelphia Eagles: +5000
  15. Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
  16. New Orleans Saints: +13000
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers: +40000
  18. Baltimore Ravens: +40000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com

 

