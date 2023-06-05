Mets DFA Tomas Nido, reinstate Omar Narvaez from IL

The Mets announced on Monday that they have designated catcher Tomas Nido for assignment after seven years with the team upon their reinstatement of Omar Narvaez from the injured list.

Nido was always considered the odd man out for the Mets, who found themselves with three catchers for two roster spots with Narvaez back in the fold and Francisco Alvarez now here to stay in the majors.

The writing appeared to be on the wall — or at least Nido was given the news on Sunday night — as the reserve backstop went on Instagram to post a not-so-cryptic message to his story, which depicted a saluting emoji, a hand giving the “peace out” sign, and a fast-forward button to dictate he’s on to the next thing in his career.

Tomás Nido last night on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/RbHbRfQBF4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 5, 2023

Nido is the logical choice to get the cut despite his spending parts of the last seven seasons with the team and building a solid rapport with the pitching staff.

Alvarez has emerged earlier than expected as the catcher of the future, which was always a given considering his high standing as MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect last season. Given everyday playing time after Narvaez went down with a calf strain and Nido needed time on the shelf due to dry-eye syndrome, the 21-year-old has flourished, posting an .890 OPS with seven home runs and 17 RBI over his last 30 games.

By comparison, Nido has batted .125 with no home runs and a single RBI in 22 games.

The Mets signed Narvaez to a one-year deal with an option for a second season over the winter as a veteran option to help Alvarez grow into his role with the club. Considering he and Nido don’t have options to be sent to the minors, the only choice general manager Billy Eppler has is to designate either Narvaez and Nido for assignment or try to trade them to get them off the roster.

And Narvaez, a former All-Star who has only played five games with his new team, wasn’t going to be that odd man out.

