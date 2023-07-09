Gleyber Torres error sinks Yankees in 7-4 series loss to Cubs

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres reacts after grounding out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The All-Star break has arrived, but that doesn’t mean fans of the New York Yankees are pleased with the team heading into the week-long break.

A key Gleyber Torres error set the stage for a late-inning comeback by Chicago Sunday afternoon as the Cubs took the rubber match of a three-game series against the Bombers by a 7-4 final Sunday afternoon.

New York led the contest 4-1 thanks to an RBI double from Anthony Rizzo in the first inning, and back-to-back home runs from Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka. Domingo German also looked dominant early in his six innings of work while giving up just one run on one hit and striking out nine. It was just his second start since throwing a no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics back on June 28th.

In the end, though, the Cubs just wouldn’t quit – even if they were aided by some help from the Yankees infield. A ground ball to Torres was botched in the top of the seventh that could have resulted in an inning-ending double play but instead loaded the bases. Yan Gomes would end up tying the game for Chicago with a two-run double shortly after. New York’s bullpen would continue to falter later in the game when a sac fly and wild pitch would give the Cubs their first lead of the contest.

A Tucker Barnhart RBI double in the top of the ninth was all Chicago needed to notch their first series win in the Bronx in franchise history.

The loss leaves the Yankees at 49-42 heading into the All-star break and eight games back of Tampa Bay for the AL East lead. New York is a game back of the final wild card spot behind Houston and Toronto. Manager Aaron Boone didn’t seem too concerned about the team heading into the second half of the season next week.

“Even though it’s been a grind and a struggle at times, we also know we’re really good. We have a chance to have a special team and that’s what we’re focused on,” Boone explained after the loss.

The Yankees will be back in action next week for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Game Notes

Chicago used just six hits on the day to score seven runs. They are currently seven games back of the NL Central lead to the Cincinnati Reds.

Josh Donaldson appeared to grab his calf after popping up to the catcher but stayed in the game. The Yankee’s third baseman went 1-3 in the contest.

German may not have recorded a win, but still pitched a very solid outing Sunday. The 30-year-old right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts and only left until walking a batter to lead off the seventh inning.

Torres’ error was his ninth of the season, the most by any second baseman in baseball.

