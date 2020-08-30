US Open has first COVID-19 case as Benoit Paire tests positive

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

According to multiple reports, French tennis player Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first to do so within the US Open’s bubble in Queens.

“A player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the US Open and has been withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic,” the US Open released in a statement. “The USTA, together with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mount Sinai Health System, confirmed a positive test result for a player.”

“In accordance with New York State Department of Health requirements, and in alignment with CDC guidelines and the Tournament health and safety protocols, the player has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days. In addition, contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone must quarantine for 14 days.”

Despite looking ill last week at the Cincinnati Masters while playing Croatian Borna Coric, it is believed that Paire tested negative on three separate tests, which allowed him to enter the bubble.

The tournament, which is tennis’ first major to be played since the coronavirus outbreak, is set to begin on Monday.

The 31-year-old was the No. 17 seeded player at the US Open and should be replaced by Marcel Granollers in the draw.