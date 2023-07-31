USWNT takes on Portugal in Women’s World Cup Group E finale: Preview, lineups, odds

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) will take on Portugal in their final Group E game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. ET. A win or tie will suffice for the US to progress into the Round of 16. Portugal needs a win to stay alive in its very first Women’s World Cup, they will have the odds stacked against them in Eden Park, Auckland.

USWNT at the World Cup so far

So far, the US is unbeaten. Its quest for a historic three-peat is intact after a 3-0 win over Vietnam and a 1-1 tie with the Netherlands.

However, this feels like uncharted territory for the defending champions. In the past, the Stars and Stripes haven’t been exposed to much pressure in a World Cup until the quarter or semifinals. Now it needs a group stage result against Portugal to defend their title.

In 2019, the US had 16 goals in its first two games. This year its have just four against Vietnam and the Netherlands — the latter breaking a 13-game win streak at the World Cup.

Lineups

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has opted for a 4-3-3 formation throughout the tournament. The addition of young guns like Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman has proved advantageous thus far. Smith scored twice in the opener against Vietnam. Co-captain Lindsey Horan and Smith have shared the scoring duties in the first two games while Smith, Alex Morgan, and Rose Lavelle have all tallied assists so far.

The starting 11 is full of familiar names and faces. Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and Alyssa Naeher all have bundles of World Cup experience under their belts, some have won two World Cup medals already.

Andonovski was criticized in the last game for using just one sub over 90 minutes against the Netherlands. The US bench includes the likes of Kelley O’Hara, Megan Rapinoe, and Alyssa Thompson. Rose Lavelle is expected to return from a knee injury to start for the US on Tuesday. She was the breakout star in France four years ago, scoring the goal to secure a fourth title for the US.

History

The US has played Portugal 10 times, winning on every occasion and conceding no goals in the process. The teams met most recently in 2021 when the US won 1-0 in Houston.

Odds

In the first-ever meeting of these nations at a Women’s World Cup, the USWNT are hot favorites over Portugal, who are currently ranked 21st in the world. Portugal has so far tallied a 2-0 win against Vietnam and a 1-0 loss against the Netherlands.

The US are heavy favorites with -400 odds. Portugal are +950 to win. A draw is currently at +500, according to DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the USWNT and Women’s World Cup, visit AMNY.com