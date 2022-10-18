Vincent Trocheck is getting more comfortable around Ranger teammates 4 games in

One of the biggest questions for the New York Rangers entering the new season was how long it would take Vincent Trocheck to gel with his linemate Artemi Panarin and the rest of the powerplay unit.

It took a grand total of four games, but the early returns of the Trocheck signing are extremely positive for the Blueshirts.

In four games, Trocheck is tied for third on the team in points (5) and has been a helpful hand on face-off wins for a team that struggled all last year in that category. The work the former Hurricane has put in to fit in with this current group of Rangers is commended by his teammates.

“He’s a good player, all-around offensive, and defensively. He can definitely finish an assist and make a great pass: he’s a great player.” Artemi Panarin said of his linemate after Monday’s contest.

In New York’s 6-4 win Monday night over Anaheim, Trocheck was an early factor, scoring a goal and recording an assist to help the Rangers jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Much of Trocheck’s success, and that of the Rangers too has been on the powerplay. New York sits at an incredible 33% success rate on the man advantage to start the season: an eight-point increase from last year’s group.

It’s been only four games in a new home, but the former Hurricane has been pleased with the work he’s done in getting more acquainted with his new teammates.

“I think I’m starting to fit in better on the powerplay. Those guys on the outside zip the puck around me nicely and I just got to kind of find an open area in the middle and expect the puck.” Trocheck said after Monday’s win.

While the strides have begun for the second line, they are still a ways to go before they feel truly comfortable with each other on a night-to-night basis.

“I feel like I’ve been saying it a lot, but getting used to my linemate’s tendencies is something that you can’t really learn or figure out in a couple of games. It takes a little bit of time, but I think we’re slowly getting there.” Trocheck explained.

The relationship between Trocheck and Panarin was expected to be a fascinating one to follow throughout the regular season. As the offense continues to put up points, and the powerplay continues to succeed, the comfortability level for Trocheck in a new system and home will only rise.

Of course, winning cures all.

