Yankees notebook: Aaron Boone hints at a ‘potential deal’ in the works

BRONX — The Yankees roster may still look a little different when the Yankees take the field for game No. 2 of the new season. Manager Aaron Boone hinted at a deal in the works on Thursday ahead of New York’s season opener at Yankee Stadium.

Boone had been addressing the Yankees’ final roster spots when he brought up New York going with seven pitchers in their bullpen on Thursday. The Yanks have an off day on Friday before resuming their series with the San Francisco Giants, which could be when a “potential deal” could come to fruition.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

“Yeah, where a pitcher could be in play for us that that we add or not,” Boone said. “But then whether or not we do, you know, we’d be in a position to pull from the minor leagues too.”

The Yankees have had to deal with a number of injuries to their pitching staff going into the regular season and it makes sense that they’d want to help reinforce a position of need. Boone did not indicate what players could be involved in any potential trade, but one could infer that Estevan Florial or Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be part of any trade.

Both players are in a bit of limbo when it comes to their status with the organization. The Yankees’ addition of Franchy Cordero on Wednesday raised questions of how Florial would fit onto the major league roster and if he was to be sent down he’d have to pass through waivers.

Kiner-Falefa has been at the center of trade rumors all spring as it became clear that he would not be the Yankees starting shortstop this season. The Yankees have tried to make him more versatile by using him in the outfield during the spring.

Jhony Brito will make MLB debut Sunday

Boone confirmed that Brito will make his major league debut on Sunday for the rubber match of the Yankees’ three-game set with the San Francisco Giants. Brito was officially recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the season opener, but he had already been in the Bronx and was inside the Yankees clubhouse.

Brito had impressed in his audition start during spring training against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing a perfect 5.1 innings. The spot became available after Luis Severino was revealed to be dealing with a right lat strain.

Cordero gives Yankees added depth

The Yankees made the addition of Cordero official hours before the first pitch on Thursday, even though the news had been broken on Wednesday afternoon. The deal is a major league contract and he was added to the Yankees’ active roster.

“I mean the biggest thing is, it’s an opportunity to create some more depth,” Boone said. “Like what he brings from the left side of the plate against right-handed pitching. I feel like he has the ability to play really good corner outfield also, you know, fill in at first base if you need him. But the biggest thing is a guy with talent that adds more depth to the organization that inevitably you know you’re gonna have to lean on.”

Cordero hit .219 with 36 runs, 17 doubles, 1 triple, eight home runs, 29 RBIs and 28 walks in 84 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com