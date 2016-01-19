Yankees spring training reporting dates

Baseball, believe it or not, is right around the corner. Here’s the rundown on spring training reporting dates for the …

Equipment sits in the grass of Steinbrenner Field as the Yankees warm up during spring training, Feb. 15, 2014. Photo Credit: New York Mets

Here’s the rundown on spring training reporting dates for the Yankees heading into the 2016 MLB season.

Thursday, Feb. 18: Pitchers and catchers report.

Friday, Feb. 19: First workout for pitchers and catchers.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Position players report.

Thursday, Feb. 25: First full-squad workout for the Yankees.

Wednesday, March 2: First spring game, vs. Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, April 4: Opening Day, vs. Houston at Yankee Stadium, 1:05 p.m.