Yankees spring training reporting dates

Baseball, believe it or not, is right around the corner.
Here’s the rundown on spring training reporting dates for the Yankees heading into the 2016 MLB season.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Pitchers and catchers report.
Friday, Feb. 19: First workout for pitchers and catchers.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Position players report.
Thursday, Feb. 25: First full-squad workout for the Yankees.
Wednesday, March 2: First spring game, vs. Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, 1:05 p.m.
Monday, April 4: Opening Day, vs. Houston at Yankee Stadium, 1:05 p.m.