Yankees win 5th straight series, ride high in MLB standings

The Bronx Bombers clinched their 5th straight series victory, and improved to an 11 game winning streak after beating the Toronto Blue Jays by a lopsided 9-1 margin on Tuesday. Heading into their final series game against their Canadian divisional rivals, the team boasts an MLB-best 18–6 record, besting the Mets and Dodgers.

“To their credit, they’re going out there and delivering,” manager Aaron Boone said of his team after the game. “Anytime you go through a good stretch and win a lot of games in a row — if you look back over the games, there’s been so many contributions from every guy in that [locker room].”

Yankee righty Jameson Taillon got the start on Tuesday, and exemplified the team’s deep bullpen — as the team has given up a combined 2.62 ERA on the season, heading into their Wednesday night matchup.

For more coverage of the Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Their success has also been propelled by a number of high-performing power hitters and flame throwers in the bullpen.

Fan-favorite Aaron Judge and Athony Rizzo are tied at 9 for the most home runs in the MLB, along with Colorado Rockies first baseman C. J. Cron, who has also hit 9 long balls this young season.

Judge finds himself on an exclusive list atop MLB players with the most extra base hits at 15, along with Cron and Cleveland Guardian José Ramírez.

Meanwhile, non-power-hitting Yankees have stepped up this season as well, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who fans had ridiculed preseason for his defensive-mind and lack of offense, leads the team with an outstanding .311 batting average.

The always-clutch DJ LeMahieu has also contributed significantly at the plate with his .296 BA, and 9 RBIs.

The team is off to the hottest start in the league through 24 games, and they’ll head back to the Bronx after their Wednesday night game in Toronto to face off against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium in a series beginning on May 6.