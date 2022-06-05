Zach Britton update: New York Yankees could see reliever back on mound late in season

The New York Yankees are happy with the progress that Zach Britton has made since his Tommy John Surgery in September.

Manager Aaron Boone said that the left-handed reliever was doing really well during his recovery and that he expected to pitch this season. Boone seemed optimistic as well that Britton would find his way onto the mound this year.

“I talked to Brit yesterday after his first bullpen and he was really encouraged again, like he’s been most of the rehab,” Boone told reporters on Sunday before the Yankees played the Detroit Tigers. “He’s been kind of encouraged every step of the way. He’s been doing a lot of work down there with the performance science department and he thinks some of the things he’s doing down there will help him not only with his arm care, but just being more efficient as he works his way back. I know he’s really encouraged about where he’s at.”

Britton threw his first bullpen session on Sunday at the Yankees training facility in Florida. Boone did not have a timetable for his possible return.

The reliever underwent the surgery on Sept. 9 2021 and it usually takes 12 months or more to recover. The possibility of a return by the postseason would be a big boost for the Yankees who have had a number of injuries to their bullpen.

New York has lost closer Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendinitis), Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder inflammation) and Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) to injuries. That has forced the Bombers to turn to Clay Holmes to close and use Michael King and Miguel Castro in more meaningful roles.

The former All-Star has appeared in 133 games for the Yankees with a 2.69 ERA in that span. Britton was acquired by the Yankees from the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.

Britton will be a free agent after this season.