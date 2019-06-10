Things to Do Brooklyn Army Terminal summer events are heating up The Brooklyn Army Terminal has a full summer lineup that includes live music, rooftop film screenings, mural painting and more. Photo Credit: Kreg Holt By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com June 10, 2019 5:53 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Brooklyn Army Terminal is coming alive with free outdoor parties, concerts and film screenings this summer. The former military supply base and manufacturing hub along Sunset Park's waterfront has a lineup of public events, from live music on Saturdays to Rooftop Film screenings, salsa dancing, orchestra performances and much more. Here are some of what is on BAT's agenda this summer: Summer Concert SaturdaysOutdoor Ferry PlazaNoon to 5 p.m. through August A series of six concerts showcases diverse bands performing salsa, swing, rock, R&B and Funkadelic, with dancing lessons too. Boricua Festival: "Salsa on the Waterfront" Pier 4 at 58th Street and First AvenueSaturday, June 29, noon to 7 p.m. This annual festival celebrates and supports the Puerto Rican community and its culture through song, dance and food. Rooftop Films screening140 58th St.Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. Sit atop BAT's roof for a free screening of “Midnight Family" co-presented by The Museum of Modern Art. The film is about the Ochoa family struggling to make a living by running an ambulance company in Mexico City. And then corrupt police crack down. Community Mural Paint DayBrooklyn Wholesale Meat Market (First Avenue at 56th Street)Saturday, July 27 Join in a community effort to paint a mural at the new Brooklyn Wholesale Meat Market. The NYC Economic Development Corporation and Groundswell have been working with the community to design a mural with the theme "Quality Jobs in the Sunset Park Industrial Business Zone" along First Avenue at 56th Street at the meat market. The completed mural will be unveiled on Aug. 28. so&so orchestra presents opera ariasFerry PlazaSaturday, Aug. 24, time TBD From art collective so&so, a symphony orchestra and opera singers perform selections of opera hits. The Brooklyn Army Terminal Block PartySept. 8, noon to 6 p.m. The Sunset Park community and Brooklyn Army Terminal businesses are planning a community Block Party with local artists, community artists and vendors, activities for kids, and food and drink from local restaurants and bars. so&so BalletSept. 27-29 so&so presents a new, original ballet. Check back later for more information. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.