Brooklyn Army Terminal is coming alive with free outdoor parties, concerts and film screenings this summer.

The former military supply base and manufacturing hub along Sunset Park's waterfront has a lineup of public events, from live music on Saturdays to Rooftop Film screenings, salsa dancing, orchestra performances and much more.

Here are some of what is on BAT's agenda this summer:

Summer Concert Saturdays

Outdoor Ferry Plaza

Noon to 5 p.m. through August

A series of six concerts showcases diverse bands performing salsa, swing, rock, R&B and Funkadelic, with dancing lessons too.

Boricua Festival: "Salsa on the Waterfront"

Pier 4 at 58th Street and First Avenue

Saturday, June 29, noon to 7 p.m.

This annual festival celebrates and supports the Puerto Rican community and its culture through song, dance and food.

Rooftop Films screening

140 58th St.

Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sit atop BAT's roof for a free screening of “Midnight Family" co-presented by The Museum of Modern Art. The film is about the Ochoa family struggling to make a living by running an ambulance company in Mexico City. And then corrupt police crack down.

Community Mural Paint Day

Brooklyn Wholesale Meat Market (First Avenue at 56th Street)

Saturday, July 27

Join in a community effort to paint a mural at the new Brooklyn Wholesale Meat Market. The NYC Economic Development Corporation and Groundswell have been working with the community to design a mural with the theme "Quality Jobs in the Sunset Park Industrial Business Zone" along First Avenue at 56th Street at the meat market.

The completed mural will be unveiled on Aug. 28.

so&so orchestra presents opera arias

Ferry Plaza

Saturday, Aug. 24, time TBD

From art collective so&so, a symphony orchestra and opera singers perform selections of opera hits.

The Brooklyn Army Terminal Block Party

Sept. 8, noon to 6 p.m.

The Sunset Park community and Brooklyn Army Terminal businesses are planning a community Block Party with local artists, community artists and vendors, activities for kids, and food and drink from local restaurants and bars.

so&so Ballet

Sept. 27-29

so&so presents a new, original ballet. Check back later for more information.