Gifting individual presents to people you know do pretty much everything together feels kind of redundant. Especially if you know they’re just sharing, swapping or interchangeably using whatever unique gifts you strived to give them. Instead of painfully picking a present for each family member or half of a couple, go for the group gift this season, you know it will be shared anyway.

Harry & David’s Royal Riviera Pears

Harry & David's Royal Riviera Pears. for amnewyork

Unofficially known across America as the World’s Best Pears, these pears may encourage hoarding rather than sharing, but for good reason. Supple, sweet and almost impossibly juicy, these pears indeed taste more like a holiday treat than a piece of fruit. From $24.99, harryanddavid.com 

(Credit: Harry & David)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera. for amnewyork

Like Instagram, only tangible, this super tiny instant camera is smaller than some smartphones and prints photos in seconds. Those nostalgic for old school Polaroids or eager for some IRL memories in 2018 will love sharing this gift. $59, amazon.com 

(Credit: Fujifilm)

Mugler Angel Scented Candle

Mugler Angel Scented Candle. for amnewyork gift guide

Boasting the same scent as the iconic perfume of the same name, this collectable candle offers serious hygge vibes as soon as the fragrance starts wafting. $80, muglerusa.com

(Credit: Mugler)

Breathe Happier plant

Breathe Happier plant. for amnewyork gift guide

Scientifically proven to help filter the air at home, these stylish plants add both a cozy vibe and a much-needed breath of fresh air for when groups are cooped up at home on dark winter days. From $24.99, proplants.com 

(Credit: ProPlants)

Jamie Bissonnette’s Steak Selections

Snake River Farms. for amnewyork gift guide

Perhaps only second to a dinner at chef Bissonnette’s Chelsea restaurant, Toro, this curated steak box from Snake River Farms puts everyday meal kits to shame. Gift the perfect night (or nights, depending how the steaks are shared) in, with cuts like American wagyu bone-in filet mignon and American wagyu culette for an at-home steakhouse experience. $285, snakeriverfarms.com 

(Credit: Snake River Farms)

Google Home

Google Home. for amnewyork gift guide

For households that have broken up with Alexa, or are just ready to start their smart home experience, spare future arguments on facts/directions/places by adding a literal Google machine to a home. In addition to being a 24/7 Google answer provider, the device also works as a music player, speaker and digital assistant. $129, store.google.com 

(Credit: Google)

Martha Stewart’s cookie kit

Martha & Marley Spoon, Martha's Holiday Cookie Box.

The queen of the kitchen may not be coming over to bake anytime soon, but this kit to make four of Martha’s favorite cookie recipes is almost as sweet. $38.99, marleyspoon.com/cookiebox

(Credit: Marley Spoon)

DropMix Music Gaming System

Create your own mixes while collecting and discovering

For the group that’s always game for Rock Band, this new gaming system from Hasbro and Harmonix (the makers of the music video game) lets you create your own mixes. Beyond the board and cards — which feature popular songs from the likes of Bruno Mars, Sia and The Weeknd — you just need an Android or iOS device for the app and up to four music-loving players. $99.99, dropmix.hasbro.com

(Credit: Hasbro)

Chunky knit blanket

Chunky knit blanket from Woolly Cloud. for amnewyork

Anyone who has spent a winter in NYC will appreciate yet another blanket to add to their cozy collection, especially if it’s big enough to share and snuggle under. From $69, woollycloud.com 

(Credit: Woolly Cloud)

Aesop Post-Poo Drops

Aesop Post-Poo Drops. for amnewyork gift guide

Just edging on a gag gift, this chic bathroom accessory will be a welcome gift to anyone who cohabitates. $29, aesop.com 

(Credit: Aesop)