Gifting individual presents to people you know do pretty much everything together feels kind of redundant. Especially if you know they’re just sharing, swapping or interchangeably using whatever unique gifts you strived to give them. Instead of painfully picking a present for each family member or half of a couple, go for the group gift this season, you know it will be shared anyway.
Harry & David’s Royal Riviera Pears
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Mugler Angel Scented Candle
ADVERTISEMENT
Breathe Happier plant
Jamie Bissonnette’s Steak Selections
Google Home
Martha Stewart’s cookie kit
DropMix Music Gaming System
ADVERTISEMENT