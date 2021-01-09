Here are the best places to go snow tubing near New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Brooke Thompson

Winter is in full swing, so it’s time to bring out your winter boots, warmest coats, and favorite long-sleeved shirts to enjoy the cold weather. If you’re wanting to squeeze in more adventures during the winter season, why not take them snow tubing? There are many resorts offering snow tubing near New York City.

What’s cool about snow tubing is that no experience is needed, the equipment usually comes with the cost of admission, and it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. Just think of the exhilaration of sliding down a hill/mountain slope, the winding whipping your face, and the delighted screams of your family are all part of the fun of snow tubing. So what are you waiting for? Check out these 11 resorts that offer snow tubing near New York City.

Where to go Snow Tubing Near New York City (Less Than Two Hours Away)

1. Mount Peter: Warwick, New York – One hour

51 Old Mt. Peter Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990



Mount Peter isn’t your average snow tubing place. This resort offers a multi-lane, 600-foot tubing run that is built for speed and exhilaration. Your family will have the time of their lives as they tube down the mountain. They even have lanes built for riders 42 inches and under. The best part is that they have a carpet lift, so you don’t have to carry your tube up the mountain.

Ticket prices vary on the day. On weekdays, it’s $30 for regular admission while it’s $35 on the weekends and holidays.

2. Campgaw Mountain: Mahwah, NJ – One Hour

200 Campgaw Road

Mahwah, NJ 07430

This resort offers thrilling snow tubing that will delight your family. Tube down a snowy hill that fits your level of thrill riding before using the surface lift to bring you back up the hill without any hassle.

Tubers must be at least 42 inches tall to go snow tubing. Tickets are sold six days prior to the day you would like to attend, so purchase your tickets online now before they sell out!

3. Holiday Mountain Ski Resort: Monticello, NY – 90 minutes

99 Holiday Mountain Road

MonticelloNY 12701

Holiday Mountain Ski Area offers snow tubing. Sessions are available Friday-Sunday. A two-hour session is only $20 and multiple, consecutive sessions that can be booked vary on the day. To go snow tubing, there is a height requirement of at least 44 inches.

4. Mountain Creek: Vernon, NJ – 90 minutes

McAfee Vernon Rd, Vernon Township, NJ 07462



Race down a hill on a snow tube with your family at Mountain Creek. With more than five acres of trails to slide down, you and your family are bound to have a blast. When you are done racing down the hill, just pick your tube and ride their carpet lift back to the top of the hill for more exciting snow tubing.

Tubing sessions last two hours, and riders must be at least five years old and 42 inches tall. If you want to enjoy snow tubing at Mountain Creek, be sure to make reservations online.

5. Shawnee Mountain Ski Area: East Stroudsburg, PA – 90 minutes

401 Hollow Road

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301



Pocono Plunge Snow Tubing located at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area offers an adrenaline-inducing, winter activity that will leave your family smiling. Their snow tubing requires no special skills, just a tube and an adventurous spirit. Once you are finished sliding, hop on either of their two conveyor lifts to take you back to the top of the hill for more fun tubing.

The park offers both single tubes and adult and child tandem tubes. Riders must be at least five years old and children under 46 inches can ride with an adult. Snow tubing sessions are offered in one hour and 30-minute sessions. Tickets are sold online only and cost $30 on weekdays and $45 on weekends.

6. Camelback Resort: Tannersville, PA – 1 hr & 40 minutes

193 Resort Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372



Camelback Resort offers thrills and fun with their snow tubing experience. Choose from 40 different lanes to slide down the mountain to accommodate your level of thrill. Come back at night to slide down glowing lanes with their Galactic Snow Tubing. And the best part is – you don’t have to carry your tube back up the mountain. You can sit back on their “Magic Carpets” to give you a lift back up the mountain, so you can start sliding back down in no time.

Camelback Resort’s snow tubing sessions are two hours long, and they recommend purchasing your tickets online to reserve your session. Riders who are between 33 inches and 43 inches can ride in a double tube with an adult. Riders have to be at least 44 inches to ride alone.

Where to go Snow Tubing Near New York City (More Than Two Hours Away)

7. Hunter Mountain Resort: Hunter, NY – 2 hours and 15 minutes

64 Klein Ave, Hunter, NY 12442



Hunter Mountain offers a 1000 feet hill that is one of the biggest tubing hills in New York. Slide down this thrilling, snowy hill before taking a ride on their surface lift appropriately dubbed “the Magic Carpet.”

To enjoy snow tubing, tickets must be purchased within 48 hours of your desired date. Riders must be at least 36 inches to ride on a snow tube. A standard size tube is available for a two-hour session for $25 and can be ridden by anyone over 44 inches. A double size tube is $35 and available for a two-hour session as well. It can be ridden by an adult and a child between 36 and 44 inches.

8. Montage Mountain Resort: Scranton, PA – 2 hours and 15 minutes

1000 Montage Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA 18507



Head on over to Montage Mountain Snow Tubing Park and enjoy the crisp, winter weather. Montage Mountain offers two to four-hour sessions of snow tubing, depending on the day of the week. Tickets are $30 on weekdays and prices vary depending on the time during the weekends. Riders between 32 and 41 inches can ride in a single tube whenever the Kiddie Tubing is open. Riders over 42 inches can ride in the main tubing park.

9. Windham Mountain: Windham, NY – 2 hours and 30 minutes

19 Resort Dr, Windham, NY 12496



Check out Windham Mountain’s Adventure Park! With a range of activities including, skiing, ice skating, and snow tubing, your family will always be busy. Ride a 650-foot, snow-covered slope with six lanes to choose from. When you are done snow tubing, enjoy the ride on a conveyor lift back to the top to repeat the snow tubing ride.

Unlike the other entries on this list, there are no height or age requirements as long you can get in and out/sit up in a tube. It’s $25 per person for a three-hour session.

10. Greek Peak Mountain Resort: Cortland, NY – 3 hours and 30 minutes

2000 NY-392, Cortland, NY 13045



Greek Peak Mountain Resorts offers snow tubing in three-hour sessions for only $30 per person. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall and must ride alone in a tube.

11. Gore Mountain Ski Resort: North Creek, NY – 3 hours and 45 minutes

793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, NY 12853



Little Gore Tubing Hill at Gore Mountain features an 800-foot chute that allows for a thrilling snow tubing experience. Once you are at the bottom of the hill, you can ride their handle tow lift to take you back to the top for more snow tubing fun.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.