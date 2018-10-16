New York has some of the most unusual, fascinating bed-and-breakfasts in the country. You don’t even have to go too far from the city to find bed-and-breakfasts set in former churches and castles or even one that doubles as an animal sanctuary. See fall foliage, spend time at wineries and museums or just savor the atmosphere at these unforgettable B&Bs.

Red Robin Song Guest House

New Lebanon

Located about half an hour from Albany, this vegan B&B doubles as an animal sanctuary. Yaks, rabbits, beavers, goats, a donkey, a miniature horse, a rooster and other animals call the place home. It offers the peace and quiet of the country, while also being convenient to theaters, museums and ski resorts. Three themed rooms are available, including one that boasts a private bathroom with a hot tub. Info: Redrobinsongguesthouse.com

Wing’s Castle

Millbrook

If you want to feel like a king or queen for a weekend, stay in one of the regal rooms in this castle. Book the Dungeon Room and get a free 45-minute tour of the castle. Alternatively, options include a private annex suite that’s a separate structure or a cottage across the street. Wing’s Castle accommodates special dietary restrictions, and all rooms have a mini-fridge. The Millbrook Vineyards & Winery is nearby. Info: Wingscastle.com

A Butler’s Manor

Southampton

Co-owner Christopher Allen was a formal British butler for more than 20 years, hence the name of this B&B. The comfy home has five guest rooms that are themed and named after the estates Allen managed as a butler. The property features a spectacular English garden where breakfast is sometimes served. It’s also within walking distance of restaurants and shops in the area. Info: Abutlersmanor.com

Heaven Sent Bed & Breakfast

Portageville

Looking for a little fun fright this fall? A converted church and rectory from the 1800s is now this aptly named B&B, near Letchworth State Park. It’s steeped in history, and many even believe the four-room property is haunted. The rumors started when renovations began on the property, and the first priest to live and die in the rectory is said to be its harmless resident ghost. Info: 585-468-5968 (reservations by phone only)