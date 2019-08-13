Weekend warriors, we've got your back.

Friday

Tell stories, test your mind at Big Questions Little Answers

Compete with your team in an adventure of trivia and storytelling that reveal clues to a "mind-blowing" true story with chances to bump up your score with physical challenges and treasure hunts. Tanner Dahlin and Kylie Holloway are your hosts. (Free with advance RSVP or $5 at the doors; 6:30 p.m.; Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Manhattan; caveat.nyc)

Party like a wizard

Eat a three-course dinner by chef Abigail Kirsch as you pretend you're in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. As you sit at long tables, watch your surroundings transform and watch as magic is performed. ($145; 8 to 11 p.m.; Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, Manhattan; eventbrite.ca)

Saturday

Adopt a new family member from the ASPCA

For National Clear the Shelters, the ASPCA Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs, which are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. (Free entry; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 424 E. 92nd St., Manhattan; aspca.org)

Dig and sculpt the Coney Island sand

Take playing in the sand at Coney Island to the next level by taking part in the annual Sand Sculpting Competition, an all-ages, family-friendly competition. The rules are simple: get your shovel and pail, get to the beach and get started. Register upon arrival; first, second and third prizes will be awarded to categories of family, individual, adult and adult group. (Free; noon to 4 p.m.; Coney Island Beach at West 12th Street, Brooklyn)

See Beck and Cage the Elephant at Forest Hills

Beck, Spoon and Cage the Elephant, whose "Social Cues" album is one of the year's best, will create an indie-rockers extravaganza Saturday with the pride of Glen Head, Sunflower Bean. ($70.50-$150.50; 5 p.m.; Forest Hills Stadium, 1 Tennis Place; axs.com)

Fill up during a pizza-eating contest in Park Slope

Park Slope's Summer Stroll block party returns with the annual Artichoke Pizza pizza-eating contest, salsa dancing with Besito, large board games, music, face painting and more. (Free entry; 5 to 9 p.m.; Dean to St. Mark's on Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn; parkslopefifthavenuebid.com)

Marvel at the spectacle of an aerial Secret Circus

Each show is built around a different secret theme, but each Secret Circus performance offers a close-up look at some of New York City's most talented aerialists, acrobats, trapeze artists and dancers. Unlike most circuses the performers are permitted to do things in a personal, bold style that can border on burlesque. ($30 to $45; 8 p.m.; 137 W. 14th St., Manhattan; eventbrite.com)

Celebrate the Notorious B.I.G. at a block party

To celebrate the naming of Christopher Wallace Way at St. James Place and Fulton Street in Brooklyn, there will be a hip-hop block party by The Source magazine and Source360, featuring poetry, games, panels, live music and more. (Free entry; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; eventbrite.com)

Pup-up Reading Room

Riverhead Books is doing a pop-up reading room at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier and is inviting you and your dogs to take part. The popular Instagram account @dogbookclub is copresenting the room, which will be visited by The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino and Riverhead’s star authors Meg Wolitzer, Emma Straub, Julie Klam, Gilbert King and others. (Free; 4 to 7 p.m.; Brooklyn Bridge Park; eventbrite.com)

Sunday

See Macaulay Culkin in ‘The Macaulay Culkin Show’

For several years, Sally Burtnick and Brett Davis have been presenting this comedy showcase named for "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin — even though it had nothing to do with him. However, for the program’s sixth annual Summer Comedy Festival, Culkin has agreed to participate. He’ll be joined by a roster of 20 funny people including actor-comedians Jon Glaser and Chris Gethard, each doing a short performance. ($5; 7:30 p.m.; The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Gowanus, Brooklyn; thebellhouseny.com)

Go out for the annual India Day Parade

Billed as the world's largest India Day parade, this celebration — organized by the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — honors the Asian-Indian community with performers and people marching down Madison Avenue with Bollywood star and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty serving as grand marshal. (Free; noon to 6 p.m.; Madison Avenue from 25th to 38th streets, Manhattan; fianynjct.org)