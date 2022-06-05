MTA to cut J trains in Jamaica this summer for track work

They’re taking the “J” out of Jamaica.

The MTA will suspend J train service to the Queens neighborhood for more than two months starting in July to accommodate track work.

The subway line, along with its weekday rush hour addition, the Z train, won’t run beyond 121st Street beginning at 9:45 p.m. on July 1, so that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can replace 12,500 feet of underground track and third rail, according to the transit agency.

That means there will be no J or Z trains at all until September at Jamaica Center Parsons/Archer station and at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport stop.

The transit agency plans to run free shuttle buses between 121st Street station and the E train’s nearby Jamaica-Van Wyck stop during the rehab.

The fix is needed because the track carrying J and Z trains at the eastern end of the lines is at the end of its useful life, according to the MTA.

The tracks running below Archer Avenue are fixed directly to the tunnel floor, as opposed to wood ties, so transit workers will have to dig out and replace them along with the aging concrete.

J trains will make regular stops between 121st Street and Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn, but skip-stop service will be suspended and Z trains will be replaced by J trains running the same number of trips to Broad Street as they currently do.

The free J99 shuttle will run every 3-5 minutes on weekdays, every 4-10 minutes on weekends, and every 20 minutes overnight.

Riders heading to JFK Airport should take the A train to Howard Beach, the E train to Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport, or the Long Island Rail Road to Jamaica, before transferring to the AirTrain.

The work follows replacement of 6,000 feet of track on the E line between Jamaica-Van Wyck and Jamaica Center, which took 10 weeks, and MTA expects the J train repairs to last the same amount of time.