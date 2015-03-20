NYC subway fare hike pizza principle

Is the price of pizza going to go up too?

Will the price of pizza go up with the subway fare hike?

The Pizza Principle holds that there is a direct correlation between the rising cost of a plain slice in New York and a subway ride.

Times have changes since the principle was popularized; for one, the proliferation of 99 cent joints. So does it hold true? Here is amNewYork’s highly unscientific survey of how much a plain slice costs:

Famous Famiglia, midtown – $2.75

Caesar’s Palace Pizza, UWS – $3

Little Italy Pizzeria & Deli, SoHo – $2.89

Frank’s Express Pizza, Gramercy – $2

Vinnie’s Pizzeria, Williamsburg – $2.50