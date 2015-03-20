NYC subway fare hike pizza principle

The Pizza Principle holds that there is a direct correlation between the rising cost of a plain slice in New York and a subway ride.
Times have changes since the principle was popularized; for one, the proliferation of 99 cent joints. So does it hold true? Here is amNewYork’s highly unscientific survey of how much a plain slice costs:
Famous Famiglia, midtown – $2.75
Caesar’s Palace Pizza, UWS – $3
Little Italy Pizzeria & Deli, SoHo – $2.89
Frank’s Express Pizza, Gramercy – $2
Vinnie’s Pizzeria, Williamsburg – $2.50