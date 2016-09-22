W train gets exact date for service restoration

We knew it was coming. And now we know when.

The W train rides again on Nov. 7, the MTA confirmed.

A victim of budget cuts in 2010, the W is being restored this fall in anticipation of the opening of the first phase of the Second Avenue subway later this year.

The W will run local between downtown Manhattan and Astoria, Queens — from Whitehall Street to Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard stations.

The route will supplant the Q train, which will cease service to Queens. The Q will be rerouted from its 57th Street station up to Second Avenue’s new 96th Street station, once it opens. In the meantime, Q trains will terminate at 57th Street.

With the return of the W, the MTA will be able to run express N trains through Manhattan on weekdays, during peak hours, midday and evenings.

Transit experts have hailed the return of the W as the most sensible approach to serve the Queens community after the Q train moves from its outer-borough terminus.