A report set to be released by the three city library systems Monday highlights some of the worst conditions at branches across the boroughs and expresses hope the city will provide some relief.

The 15-page report, “Time to Renew,” says despite a $300 million capital infusion from the recent budget, several branches in the New York, Brooklyn and Queens public library systems are still suffering severe infrastructure problems.

“Buildings plagued by failing HVAC systems, cramped spaces, and overloaded electrical panels simply cannot adequately host the high-quality services that New Yorkers of all ages deserve,” the report says.

It includes detailed photos and descriptions of the problems. For example, the Countee Cullen Library in Harlem’s electrical systems are so old that the 76-year-old building has numerous power outages. The Rosedale Queens library is prone to flooding and has severe mold problems in some of its rooms, according to the report.

The libraries are asking for $150 million in next year’s city budget to address these issues.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said the overall capital budget for libraries would be $1 billion over the next ten years with an additional $100 million commitment for each system for the next five years.

“The Mayor and City Council have already significantly expanded library service hours through the baselining of six-day service at library branches citywide and made a historic multiyear systemwide capital commitment,” the spokesman said in a statement.