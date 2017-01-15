Mayor Bill de Blasio will join several celebrities

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join several celebrities to protest President-elect Donald Trump at a rally on Jan. 19, according to reports. (Credit: Getty Images / Lars Niki / Stringer)

Comments

More like this

President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter that civil Trump: John Lewis is all talk, no action Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging all Senate offices Schumer pressed on Senate minority hiring Daquan King has been charged in the death Cops: Suspect charged in death of Savyon Zabar

Comments