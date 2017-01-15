Mayor Bill de Blasio will join several celebrities planning to protest President-elect Donald Trump in New York the night before his inauguration.

The protest, planned for Thursday evening, is reportedly being led by groups including Greenpeace and MoveOn.

In a published statement, actor Mark Ruffalo said he hopes to send a message that people will “fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies.”

The protest is expected to gather at 6 p.m. outside of the Trump International Hotel and Tower by Columbus Circle.

Other celebrities expected to attend include the Rev. Al Sharpton and actress Rosie Perez. Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted on Saturday that he, Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, who portrays Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," would be at the “massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come!”