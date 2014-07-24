Alec Baldwin gets NYC bike case adjourned, told by judge to ‘be a good boy’

Manhattan judge John Delury went easy on hot-headed actor Alec Baldwin Thursday, but not without getting a few good jabs in first.

Baldwin was arrested on May 13 for disorderly conduct when he was caught riding his bicycle the wrong way on Fifth Avenue, failed to show any form of identification and, according to witnesses, got foul-mouthed with NYPD officers.

He went on to rant about the event on Twitter, posting the badge number of the officer who arrested him and calling New York City “a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue.”

When Delury, who called the actor out on having a “short fuse,” asked him to apologize for the incident, Baldwin told him he’d “rather pay a fine,” the New York Daily News reports.

“Can you stay out of trouble, Alexander?” judge Delury asked before granting Baldwin an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD) — as long as he promised to “be a good boy from now on.”

“You were in the ‘Search for Red October’?” Delury added, in yet another blow to Baldwin’s ego.

“No, ‘Hunt for Red October,’” he responded.

“That’s a good movie,” Delury said.