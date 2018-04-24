“Girls” actress Jemima Kirke channeled her inner Jessa and held an IRL stoop sale outside of her Brooklyn home last weekend.

Kirke, who played the free-spirited Jessa on six seasons of the Lena Dunham-created show, was photographed selling her items in the neighborhood on Sunday, with nearly a dozen local shoppers perusing items perched on the stoop. The actress, a 32-year-old mother of two, appeared to be ridding her apartment of boxes of children’s toys, purses and a blue and red bicycle.

The scene gave off major “Girls” vibes, sending us back to the second season when Jessa opened the “Maiden’s Milk Vintage Boutique,” which was actually just an excuse for her to trade her old clothes and shoes for some extra cash.

We can only dream she was dishing out Jessa-style advice like this with each sale: “Enjoy the blouse — you know, one of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers gave me a lovely compliment on it once. They don’t construct a sleeve like that anymore.”

On Sunday, Kirke was reportedly also selling unopened “Girls” DVDs, according to Page Six, and accepting payments via Venmo. Still, an endearing photo shows her accepting cash from a child.

Kirke listed her Carroll Gardens townhouse for $4.5 million at the end of January, about a year after splitting from husband Michael Mosberg. The four-bedroom home — complete with a walk-in closet, private spa, roof terrace and studio space, is still on the market through real estate company Brown Harris Stevens.

One day after wrapping up the sale, Kirke was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival while promoting her latest film project, “Untogether.” She stars as writer Andrea who can’t shake a one-night stand with a doctor (Jamie Dornan) in the Los Angeles-set movie released April 23.