Katie Holmes on creating a ‘normal’ life for daughter Suri Cruise

“I never really look back,” she tells the “Today” show.

Suri Cruise is one of the most famous kids on the planet, but Katie Holmes just wants her daughter to have as normal a life as possible.

Speaking to Matt Lauer on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday, Holmes said she tries her “best” to create a sense of normalcy for her 8-year-old, who’s photographed by paparazzi more often than some A-list adults.

“I try very hard because I am very grateful for my upbringing and my parents and siblings,” the Toledo, Ohio, native told Lauer. “I try to do what they did for me for my little one.”

“The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am, and that her accomplishments mean everything. Whatever I do is whatever,” added Holmes, 35, who lives in Chelsea with Suri.

As for her past, which includes a much-publicized marriage to — and 2012 divorce from — Tom Cruise, Holmes said it’s just, well, that.

“I never really look back,” she said. “I just approach life one day at a time.”