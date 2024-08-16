Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

“These are my old shoes!” Emmy Award-winning television host and producer Andy Cohen exclaimed at the sight of his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on Thursday. “This is freaky!”

The reveal took place at the iconic Times Square attraction, where the star walked into an exact replica of the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” set. Fans of the Bravo late-night show can now sit side-by-side with Cohen’s wax figure in the guest seat of the famous Clubhouse, dressed in one of his signature suits and surrounded by iconic props and memorabilia.

“I feel like I can walk on 42nd Street and croak, and it’ll all be good,” Cohen joked. “I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and now I’m in Madame Tussauds. I’m done.”

Cohen worked closely with Madame Tussauds’ team of 20 artists, who spent nine months perfecting the figure. The process involved hundreds of measurements and photographs to ensure every detail, from Cohen’s hair color to his skin tone, was captured with precision.

“You went and found my Cardinals bobblehead!?” he asked, blown away by the details of the exhibit, which Brittany Williams, senior public relations manager for Madame Tussauds, said is “the most detailed set” they’ve ever created.

Standout features include a replica of the iconic “Shotski,” gifted by Jimmy Fallon, and the Blue Bunny stuffed animal from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 7 reunion.

Cohen, best known for his 15-year tenure as host and executive producer of “Watch What Happens Live,” is also the mastermind behind Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. His influence extends to radio with his Sirius XM channel, Radio Andy, and he has authored five New York Times best-selling books, including his latest memoir, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” — copies of which line the shelves of his new wax figure’s Clubhouse.

“This is very much a ‘People’ magazine which one is real, which one is fake,” Cohen said, lauding the artists behind his waxy look-alike. “You did amazing work. This is really special…has Anderson [Cooper] seen it yet?”

Fans of the show and true Bravoholics can now Plead the Fifth with Cohen in the Clubhouse on 42nd Street. For more information on the exhibit, visit madametussauds.com/new-york.