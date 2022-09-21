amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Sept. 23-25

Birding at Bryant Park- Need a glimpse of nature in the seemingly endless concrete jungle? Come to a birding tour at Bryant Park! The tour features birds unique to the Fall migration season including tanagers, thrushes, vireos and warblers. Put on by NYC Audubon society and given by naturalist Gabriel Willow, these tours are an incredible opportunity to see NYC’s beauty in its creatures. Tours taking place on Thursdays and Fridays start at 5 p.m. Heiskell Plaza, corner of 6th Avenue and 42nd Street, Manhattan

Chokepoint Capitalism Funtime Book Party- Join authors Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow of Chokepoint Capitalism and Editor in Chief of The Verge Nilay Patel as they discuss the new book. The novel details exploitation in creative fields along with potential ways to work together for change along with the issue of corporate concentration. This event is being organized by ​​the Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy at NYU School of Law and tickets are free to reserve on eventbrite.com. 108 West Third Street, Manhattan

Saturday, Sept. 24

Morningside Lights- The 11th annual Morningside Lights procession is back in all of its vivid glory! This year’s theme is the Reimagined Monument, encouraging goers and creators to reshape who we honor and to get back in touch with different facets of culture and history. The procession begins at Morningside Park and ends at the Columbia campus at approximately 8:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own nano-lanterns that fit the theme, lights and holders will be provided. 116th Street, Manhattan

Turning Red Screening and Q and A- As a part of SVA’s Alumni Film & Animation Festival, the School of Visual Arts is hosting a screening of Turning Red featuring a Q and A with some animators of the movie, all of whom are SVA alumni. Doors open 30 minutes before the movie begins and admission is free. Seating is first come first served, but reservations on eventbrite.com are appreciated. 333 West 23rd Street, Manhattan

Sunday, Sept. 25

Art Exhibition: ‘Identity Crisis’ by Tiko El Outa- Come witness artist Tiko El Outa’s new work titled Identity Crisis. Her body of work focuses on the “Evil Self” or the dark side of human nature that permeates society— examining the feminine, art forms, consumption and more. The exhibition takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., entry is free and refreshments will be provided. 80 West Broadway, Manhattan

Big Eyed Blues– A Day in the Park- The 12th annual Big Eyed Blues festival is taking place this weekend at the Lefferts historic house museum. Sunday highlights the Tilden Senior Center Drama Club’s performance of “The Classic Blueswomen” written by Beareather Reddy along with other musical acts. The festival is put on by the Brooklyn Blues Society, whose aim is to provide the Blues culture to the city and underserved youth. 101 East Drive, Brooklyn

Step OUTside Fest- Ready for a fun day of art, pride, and repurposing old clothes? Come to Marsha P. Johnson park for Step OUTside fest! The day will feature photo ops, music, education, games, clothing swaps and even a DIY tote bag station made from old t-shirts. Donations for the swap are encouraged and will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and on the day of the fest. The event will be at the park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free. 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn