Paley Center for Media’s PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab set to reopen this weekend

The Paley Center for Media’s new PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab will officially reopen on Saturday, April 9.

This newly renovated studio will be a family-friendly interactive experience for those that enjoy gaming of all ages. The studio will feature the latest in gaming systems and VR games. There will also be influencer meet-and-greets.

“The Paley Center team is thrilled to present the much-anticipated return of the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and to provide gaming fans with the unique opportunity to connect in person with other passionate gamers and experience the top video games on the market,” The Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy said. “During the past two years, video games have been integral to giving individuals the ability to interact virtually. We look forward to bringing members and guests together in person to explore the latest in games and gaming technology, thanks to the support of all our partners and Board members who made the return of PaleyGX possible.”

Those that are in the media department are also excited about this new renovation. They believe this will create community among gamers and progress the video game industry.

“Let the gaming begin,” Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo said. “At PaleyGX, people from around the city and around the world come together to explore the latest and greatest in the booming world of video gaming, to have fun and to learn as well. We love having PaleyGX as part of New York’s marquee media mix.”

The Paley Center for Media secures that PaleyGX will provide the best access for its members through partnerships with industry-leading gaming.

“We can’t wait to share the fun and excitement of the NBA 2K League at PaleyGX this Saturday,” NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue said. “NBA 2K League players will be in the house to share the pro tips fans need to really step up their game.”

Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change, adds, “The PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Lab is a fantastic resource in New York City, where families can learn about games and game design, explore new interactive technologies, and get hands-on practice with creative design skills. Games for Change is thrilled to join the reopening festivities by hosting a series of family-friendly workshops where people of all ages can take their first steps to becoming a game designer.”

The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 West 52 Street. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit paleycenter.org.