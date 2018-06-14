No two TV dads are alike.

Our favorite TV show dads run the gamut, from sweet to hilarious to downright evil.

Here are some of the most notable fathers on television, from absentee dad Ross Geller to homicidal Rowan Pope. Scroll down to see who we like and who we can't stand.

Jack Pearson from 'This Is Us': The problem-solving dad Was there ever a problem "This Is Us" dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) couldn't solve? This lovable TV dad always swooped in right at the perfect moment to help his children feel accepted (Kate's Madonna-themed birthday party) and loved (Randall's karate class). Jack even spent his last moments alive rescuing his family from a house fire. Let us never forget Pilgrim Rick and the other traditions Jack and Rebecca's three children continued long after their father's death. He may not have been a perfect husband, but he sure did try. Likability rating: 10/10 Honorable mention: Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), who became a selfless image of his own late father while raising his two daughters and finding his footing as a foster dad.

Rogelio de la Vega from 'Jane the Virgin': The Twitter-obsessed dad Though he missed the first 24 years of his daughter's life, Rogelio emerges onto the scene as a loving, if misguided, father. While struggling at times to fit into the tightly knit Villanueva family, he became best friends with Jane's then-fiancé Michael, helped Jane find work as a writer on his telenovela and attempted to bring his old relationship with Xiomara back to life. As a superstar telenovela actor, Rogelio is deeply invested in his social media presence and his friendships with other stars such as Gloria Estefan. Likability rating: 10/10

Tad Horvath from 'Girls': The well-meaning dad Hannah Horvath's dad in HBO's "Girls" is loving and fiercely dedicated to his daughter. After pressure from his wife, he cuts her off financially in the show's first episode, but Tad proves to viewers time and time again that he's doing his best. In season 4, he comes out and learns to navigate the world as a middle-aged gay man with the help of Hannah's gay ex-boyfriend, Elijah. Likability rating: 10/10

Keith Mars from 'Veronica Mars': The partner in crime Keith Mars and his daughter, Veronica, are the ultimate pair; they spend most of their time as a private investigating duo intent on solving cases. But Keith isn't just a friend to his daughter -- he's also a pretty protective dad who seeks to keep her from pursuing dangerous cases (usually to no avail). Likability rating: 9/10

Zeek Braverman from 'Parenthood': The patriarch Zeek Braverman is more than just a dad to his four kids Adam, Sarah, Julia and Crosby -- he's a father figure to his grandchildren -- most notably, Amber and Drew, whose own father is rarely in the picture. Amber even names her son, Zeek, after her beloved grandpa. Likability rating: 9/10

Coach Eric Taylor from 'Friday Night Lights': The town dad High school football coach Eric Taylor isn't just the strict, but loving, dad of his two girls -- he's a father figure to the young men on the Panthers and the Lions. Who could forget the coach's relentless efforts to get Smash Williams into college or the way he took in Tim Riggins when Tim had nowhere else to go? Likability rating: 9/10

Phil Dunphy from 'Modern Family': The fun dad "Act like a parent, talk like a peer: I call it peerenting." That's Phil Dunphy's philosophy on fatherhood. Phil is known for his dad jokes and seemingly endless attempts to spend quality time with his kids -- whether he's teaching Luke magic or showing Alex how to dance. Likability rating: 9/10

Dr. Harley Wilkes from ‘Hart of Dixie’: The guardian-angel dad It's hard to rate a dad who never got to spend any time with his daughter, especially when that choice wasn't made on his own accord. The late Dr. Harley Wilkes, while absent from Zoe Hart's entire life, served as a guardian angel of sorts, guiding her toward her life's purpose in the small town of Bluebell. If Hart had been open to Wilkes' proposal to move to Bluebell while he was still alive -- or if her mother had disclosed his identity -- we're sure he would have been a fantastic father. Likability rating: 8/10

The Earl of Grantham from 'Downton Abbey': The evolving dad The Earl of Grantham sometimes struggles to deal with changes and progress at "Downton Abbey," but he always comes around -- often with prodding from his forward-thinking daughters Edith, Mary and Sybil or his American wife, Cora. Likability rating: 8/10

Peter from 'Family Guy': The dumb dad In a lot of ways, Peter is your stereotypical TV dad -- he's most often found watching TV, drinking beer or desperately trying to prove himself right to his wife, Lois. Likability rating: 7/10

Homer Simpson from 'The Simpsons': The well-meaning dad Homer Simpson is lazy and incompetent, and he's probably happiest when he's sleeping on the job (literally). But he's a well-meaning family man who will go to great lengths for his wife, Marge, and their kids. Likability rating: 7/10

Deacon Claybourne from 'Nashville': The new dad Deacon Claybourne is a later-in-life dad, in the sense that he only learned that he was Maddie's father when she was a teenager. But once he knew, he quickly became close with his teen daughter, first teaching her guitar lessons as the two got to know each other better. He can be fiercely overprotective -- and that often comes at a price -- but he's still trying to figure out this whole dad thing. Likability rating: 6/10

Michael Bluth from ‘Arrested Development’ Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) tries. Seriously, he tries hard. Maybe the lack of structure in his own crumbling family is to blame for his mediocre parenting skills. He'd rank higher on our list if not for that season four dating debacle that's carried over into the series' fifth. Rule of thumb: If you find out you're dating the same woman as your son, Michael, lurking in the background on their dates isn't the answer. Likability rating: 5/10

Christopher Hayden from 'The Gilmore Girls': The on-again, off-again dad Christopher fathers Rory as a teenager, but when Lorelai refuses to marry him, he maintains a distance from his daughter. He reappears in the Gilmores' lives for holidays and the odd visit or two, and he occasionally tries to rekindle his relationship with Lorelai. Later in the show, he fathers another daughter, Gigi, with fiancee Sherry, who runs off after deciding motherhood isn't for her. Christopher has to try his hand at fatherhood from the get-go this time, but he asks for Lorelai's help. His brief --- but important -- cameo in the Netflix special proved him to be a little more likable. Likability rating: 5/10

Mike Heck from ‘The Middle’: The ‘don’t bother me’ dad Mike Heck really couldn't be bothered with his three children. Sue is occasionally able to break through his tough exterior -- after she takes extreme efforts, like organizing "dad days" -- but even then, he'd prefer to kick back with a beer and watch the game. Likability rating: 4/10

Rufus Humphrey from 'Gossip Girl': The family man dad Rufus Humphrey is all about family all the time. When he's not making waffles for Jenny, Dan and the occasional van der Woodsen stepchild, he's giving (frequently unwanted) advice on doing the right thing. He is a good dad, but he's just so irritating. Likability rating: 4/10

Logan Roy from ’Succession’: The money-hungry dad At the heart of the dysfunctional Roy family: patriarch Logan, a media mogul who's willing to kick up "friendly" competition amongst his children as they duke it out for head of Daystar Royko. We've seen but only a glimpse into Logan's (Brian Cox) psyche in the new HBO show, so likability is hard to judge. On one hand, Logan has raised a seriously head-strong bunch of budding media experts. On another, their morals are clearly lacking. Likability rating: 3/10

Danny Castellano from 'The Mindy Project': The traditional dad Danny Castellano believes that a mother's place is at home with her kids, which drives a rift between him and his fiancée, Mindy Lahiri, after the birth of their son, Leo. It isn't long after Leo's birth that Danny starts pushing for a second child and his insistence that Mindy quit her job to be a full-time mom leads to their breakup. Likability rating: 3/10

Fitzgerald Grant from 'Scandal': The presidential dad When Fitz isn't running the country, he's usually caught up in his affair with Olivia Pope, so he doesn't often show off his parenting skills, but he and his ex-wife, Mellie, are parents to Jerry, Karen and Teddy Grant. Jerry and Karen dislike dealing with their father's second run for president, but Fitz attempts some fatherly force in getting them to participate in campaign interviews. During one of Fitz's speeches, Rowan has Fitz's son Jerry killed through an injection of meningitis for the sake of his campaign. Fitz is of course devastated, and he clings to his youngest child Teddy in the aftermath. Fitz is intermittently seen playing with Teddy in the White House in later seasons, attempting to take his fathering duties more seriously than before. But, that really doesn't last long. Likability rating: 2/10

Eli Pope (Rowan) from 'Scandal': The evil dad Though he has given his daughter, Olivia, every possible advantage growing up, Eli Pope is at his core Rowan, Command, the leader of the secret assassin group B613 that operates outside of the bounds of the U.S. government. He considers himself the father to his many "sons" of B613, and from all of his children, Olivia included, he expects perfect loyalty and obedience. Likability rating: 2/10 (and only because we love to hate him)

Lucious Lyon from 'Empire': The cutthroat dad Lucious Lyon is ruthless when it comes to his "Empire" -- the record label that's made him a household name. He pits his kids Andre, Jamal and Hakeem against each other in the name of the "Empire," and he'll hurt or kill just about anyone to stay on top. Likability rating: 2/10

Noah Solloway from 'The Affair': The TMI dad A classic narcissist, Noah Solloway (played with the perfect amount of remorselessness by "The Wire" good guy Dominic West) puts himself and his sense of entitlement before all -- including his ever-growing number of kids. And when he does interact with his children, especially the eldest, precocious teenager Whitney (Julia Goldani Telles), he overshares about his conquests. And more. Likability rating: 2/10

Peter Florrick from 'The Good Wife': The campaigning dad Peter Florrick is always campaigning -- and it seems like the only time you'll see him with his kids, Zach and Grace, is when he's on the campaign trail and needs his children for a photo op. When we first meet Peter, we've just learned that he's been caught in a sex scandal, so it's no surprise that Zach and Grace spend more time with their mom, Alicia. Likability rating: 2/10

Ross Geller from 'Friends': The absentee dad Let's face it: "Friends" fans didn't really see too much of Ross' first child, Ben, over the course of the series, and some viewers have pointed out that Ben wasn't seen after the eighth season (out of 10). Later that season, Rachel gave birth to her and Ross' daughter, Emma -- though you never see the two kids interact. What happened to Ben? Did Ross' ex-wife, Carol, move him across the country? Did Ross just move on? Who knows. Likability rating: 1/10

Frank Gallagher from ‘Shameless’: The drunk dad No surprise here: Frank Gallagher is one of the very worst dads on television. If not passed out on the living room floor or shooting up under the train tracks, he's stealing money and food from his children, leaving them, at times, homeless. As far as redeeming qualities go, we're at a loss. He's trying to pull his act together in the show's eighth season, but we're not convinced it'll last. Likability rating: 0/10